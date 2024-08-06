Anupamaa Written Update, August 6: Anupama played by Rupali Ganguly reunites with Devika, who consoles her over Anuj's condition. Anupama expresses her distress, revealing that Anuj cannot transfer his assets to Barkha and her husband, a fact Devika agrees with.

Later, Devika encounters Vanraj, played by Shudhanshu Pandey and taunts him. Anupama expresses her desire to bring back Adhya to help cure her father. Devika promises to find Adhya for her friend, Anupama.

Meenu says that while Vanraj Mamu isn't bad, he failed as a husband, and Mami is so wonderful that she deserves all the happiness in the world. Kinjal adds that respect is just as important as happiness. She shares from personal experience, emphasizing that respect is important in any marriage, whether it's love or arranged.

Sagar informs Anupama that Anuj has run away, leaving her worried as everyone begins searching for him. Kinjal and Meenu find Anuj at a nearby temple, where he is looking for Adhya, and they take care of him.

Meanwhile, Bala arrives at Vanraj's house and asks if Anuj is in the house. Vanraj starts yelling, but Bala insists on searching the house. Toshu gets angry and pushes Bala, but Anupama intervenes and saves him. She then asks Vanraj to allow them to search.

Later, Anupama finds Anuj, and Meenu treats his wound with the care of a daughter. Anuj becomes emotional, revealing that he has a daughter named Adhya who left him. The revelation brings everyone to tears, but Anuj feels a sense of hope after meeting Meenu.

Advertisement

Meenu tells Anuj to stay safe so that Adhya will come to see him. Meanwhile, Vanraj plans to start demolishing Aasha Bhavan Vridhashram. Meenu makes Anuj sit down and bandages his hand. Anupama arrives and feels relieved to see Anuj.

Anupama extends her hand to Anuj, asking him to leave, but he refuses. Meenu takes Anuj to Aasha Bhavan, where Anuj asks her to stay, but she declines as she needs to go to the hospital. Later, Anuj reminisces about his daughter Adhya, and Anupama becomes emotional.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty schooled Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13