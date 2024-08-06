Throwback: When Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty schooled Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13

It was only recently that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 became the talk of time after host Rohit Shetty locked horns with Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz. After a prolonged altercation, Asim couldn't continue on the show.

Well, this was not the first time that Rohit Shetty and Asim Riaz indulged in an argument. During Rohit Shetty's visit to the Bigg Boss 13 house, he lost his cool on Asim and had asked him to keep his aggression in check.

Rohit Shetty's visit to Bigg Boss 13 house

In Bigg Boss 13, Rohit Shetty appeared on the show and did something unbelievable. He got into a heart-to-heart conversation with alphas of the show Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

He tried to infuse some sense into them and asked them to keep a check on their impulse. In the midst of the conversation, Shetty was miffed with Asim's reaction and gave an earful to him. He asked him to not get aggressive with him.

Take a look at Khatron Ke Khialdi 14's recent promo here:

Rohit Shetty's words of wisdom for Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla

Rohit Shetty entered Bigg Boss 13 and took Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla separately to talk to them. He said, "Kya chal raha hai yaar, tum dono ke beech mey. Kyu itna gussa. Haa Asim, kya chal raha hai? Tumlog ki ladai kaise shuru hui, kyu shuru hui, aaj kaun sahi tha, kaun fault mey tha, kal kaun fault mey tha, yeh meko janna hi nahi hai. Mai itna jaanta hu ke tum dono bahot ache dost ho."

(What's happening between you two? Why so much aggression? How your fights started, who started it, and who's at fault is irrelevant and I'm not here to discuss that. All I know is that you both are good friends).

Rohit Shetty asked Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla to maintain a decorum

In the conversation, Rohit Shetty schooled the duo and asked them to maintain decorum when they fight. He urged them to not embarass the kids and women who're watching the show. He asked them to not abuse each others mothers, sisters and families.

Rohit added, "Weekend jab hua, aap Salman ke saamne lad rahe ho. Aap log ruke hi nahi. (In Weekend Ka Vaar, you guys were fighting in front of Salman Khan." When Rohit asked the duo to not respond to each other's disrespect, Asim added that he tried but that couldn't happen.

Rohit Shetty got irked with his response and said, "Beta, sunlo mai kya bol raha hu. Lad ke koi fayda nahi hai. Mujhse lad ke koi fayda hai? Koi fayda hoga nahi na yaar. Aggression mat dikha. It's of no use. Mai toh chahu, is position pe aake mai class le sakta hu. Naa aap kuch bol paoge or naa aap kuch bol paoge. Samjha raha hu toh samjho iss baat ko.

(Kid, listen to me. There will be no advantage of fighting with me. Don't show me your aggression, it's of no use. I'm in a position wherein I can easily reprimand you and you both will not be able to say anything. I am just making you understand).

After Rohit Shetty made Asim and Sidharth realize their mistakes, Asim apologized to Sidharth and the duo hugged it out.

