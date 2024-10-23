Anupamaa Written Update, October 23: Rahi agrees to return with Anupama but has THIS condition

Anupamaa Written Update, October 23: Anupama questions Rahi for blaming her and reminds her that Anuj died in a plane crash. Rahi breaks down as she accuses Anupama of not letting her meet Anuj for the last time. Anupama cries as she says that even she has lost Anuj. She tells Rahi that she loves her and remains alive in the hope of meeting her. Anuj pleads to Rahi to return with her to Ahmedabad.

Anupama reminds Rahi that Anuj wanted to see them together. She says that Lord Krishna also wants them to reunite, and he is sending Anuj's message to them. Rahi hallucinates Anuj. Anupama continues requesting Rahi to come with her. She informs Rahi that even Ansh misses her a lot and wants her back. Prem gets emotional seeing Anupamaa's condition.

The goons again attack the orphanage, and the kids wait for Rahi. Rahi walks away from Anupama, and the latter breaks down, stopping her and remembering Anupama. Anupama prays to God, as she wants Rahi to come home with her.

Dolly tells Toshu to tell the truth to Anupamaa as it is a huge matter. Maahi informs the family that Anupamaa has found Rahi, and she will bring her to Ahmedabad. Pari gets excited. Dolly, Toshu, and Pakhi are shocked. Baa is in disbelief. Dolly panics as she worries about Rahi's return. She wishes that Rahi would not come home. Rahi stands on the cliff, but Prem arrives and saves her.

Prem tries to convince Rahi to solve the issue with Anupama. Prem explains to Rahi that she and Anupama need closure and tells her to discuss the problem with Anupama. Baa, Dolly, and Pakhi get upset because Rahi might return home. Kinjal mentions that she doesn't care if Rahi returns or not.

Ansh finds Anupama, who informs her that she has found Rahi. Anupama tells Ansh what happened between her and Rahi. Ansh gets extremely happy as they have found Rahi and promises Anupama that he will convince Rahi to come with them.

Pari and Maahi get excited that Rahi might return home. Kinjal gets upset with Pari because she is excited about Rahi's return and tells them not to expect love from Rahi because she might have changed. Pari and Maahi discuss how everyone is upset with Rahi's return.

Ansh and Anupama reach the ashram and see that the goons have locked the ashram. Toshu calls Anupama and informs her that the big order that they delivered is sent back by the customer. Toshu informs that the customers have made a complaint against them as people have fallen sick after eating the food. Anupama gets furious with Toshu for not taking care of the work and asks him what quality product he uses. Toshu gets angry as Anupama doesn't appreciate his effort and disconnects the call.

Anupama cries as she wants to return home, but she cannot go home without Rahi. Rahi gets worried as she has to pay Rs 10 lakh to rescue the ashram from the goons. She gets emotional while thinking about the orphan kids. She pledges to save the ashram.

Rahi looks for work but gets disappointed when she finds no help. She then gets a sign from God to take help from Anupama, and she rushes to her. Anupama gets emotional seeing her. Rahi agrees to return to Ahmedabad with Anupama but asks Anupama to save the aashram. She tells Anupama that if she can't save the aashram, then she can't come with her to Ahmedabad. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

