Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot visits Miami's most expensive island and enjoys scuba diving; says, 'Bhaiya Hindi gane..'

Shalin Bhanot has taken social media by storm lately. He visited the most expensive island in Miami, enjoyed scuba diving, and craved some Hindi music. The 40-year-old actor's shirtless look in the latest video left fans in awe.

It looks like Shalin Bhanot badly needed a vacation, so he jetted off to Miami's costliest island recently. The video shared by him started with the actor showing BTS snaps from his travel diary which will make you seriously wanderlust. He was seen traveling in a car, sunbathing shirtless with cool glares, driving, showing off classy Miami, and then following his passion for scuba diving.

At the end of the video, Bhanot revealed, "The most expensive island in Miami city. Bhaiya chalre hai Hindi gana." The background audio inserted by the actor was the song Vele from Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra's Student Of The Year.

If you are looking for the perfect adrenaline rush, then a trip like Shalin is a must, because Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara! The actor has proved that he is an ardent lover of water sports, long drives, and of course Bollywood music.

The Bigg Boss 16 star is as of now giving his best in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. The upcoming episode will show the host losing his cool over the actor because of not following the instructions for the stunt. The Singham Again director will also be furious at Abhishek Kumar for showcasing support to Bhanot with whom he shares a brotherly bond.

The promo posted by the makers shows Shalin attempting a stunt. He is seen walking on a narrow bridge, on which he had to stand and execute the stunt. The Grihasti actor sat down and did it, making it easier for himself. Shetty and the other contestants told him to get up and perform, but he did not listen, which angered the director.

As soon as Shalin completed the stunt, Rohit asked him why he did not get up and perform the same. Bhanot claimed that he was not told about it and also claimed to have done the stunt in a standing position.

Stay tuned to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14, this weekend at 8 pm to know about Rohit Shetty's verdict related to Bhanot's stunt performance.

