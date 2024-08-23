Top 5 Longest-running Indian TV reality shows you can’t miss out on; Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss

Do you love a daily dose of entertainment with the perfect mixture of emotions and dramas? Then you should definitely try watching Indian reality TV shows, each with a unique format, and high-voltage dramas that will keep you glued to your screen.

Apart from daily soap operas, Indian television has come up with many successful reality TV shows that have been captivating audience interests for many years. Be it about showcasing fearlessness in thrilling stunts, or fighting over kitchen duty, these reality TV shows have everything you need for perfect entertainment.

Top 5 longest-running Indian reality TV shows

Here, we curated a list of the longest-running Indian TV reality shows that have never failed to capture audience interest. So let’s dive into them.

1. Khatron Ke Khiladi

The Colors TV show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, now hosted by famous director Rohit Shetty is a thrilling Indian reality TV show that always keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. This nerve-wracking show was launched in 2008 and has a unique format of testing contestants' strength to overcome fear and complete the tasks while outperforming the other contestants.

Over the years, the show has come up with interesting, and thrilling stunts like jumping into an ocean, carrying strange and dangerous animals, jumping from high altitudes, and so much more. Each year, the show amplifies the fear and confronts contestants' greatest fears. To survive till the last, contestants have to give their best, ensuring that they overcome their fear, and complete the test in less time.

2. MTV Splitsvilla

The famous longest-running Hindi reality TV show is not only about romance but also showcases fierce competition among couples. MTV Splitsvilla aired on MTV and is available to stream on Jio Cinema. Each year, single girls and boys join the show to find their ideal partner.

The show’s interesting format aims for contestants to secure a high spot and build a strong connection amidst the high-voltage dramas. Young singles are cut from the outside world and have to live in a lavishing villa. With each competition, each winning couple gets a benefit, and a chance to save themselves from the eviction. The contestants' journey is all about building, and maintaining a strong love connection in the middle of all the drama, fights, and competition. This reality TV show is a must-watch for all the Gen-Zs and millennials who appreciate reality love, and drama.

3. Kaun Banega Crorepati

One of the longest-running shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by legendary Amitabh Bachchan tests the knowledge of contestants. The show first premiered in 2000 and is now running its 16th season. This show features a trivia quiz wherein Amitabh Bachchan asks questions with 4 multiple options. With the knowledge and understanding, contestants have to answer those questions. This interesting show builds anticipation for both the audience and the contestants, as each right answer will lead contestants to win prize money.

Many knowledgeable contestants have graced this hot seat and have won exciting cash prizes that changed their lives. The dramatic moments, exciting questions, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan’s charm have made this show a hit.

4. Bigg Boss

One of the most controversial and longest-running Indian TV reality shows- Bigg Boss first premiered in 2006. This show is based on an exciting format where contestants, also known as housemates, are cut out from the outside world and have to live in the specially-designed Bigg Boss house. Throughout the season, the housemates have to share the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. With each episode, housemates fight for their survival, and lastly, the winner is chosen by the audience.

Bigg Boss follows strict guidelines and forbids the audience to speak any other language than Hindi or get into physical violence. The overall season is under the supervision of the mysterious Bigg Boss voice who guides contestants with rules, and tasks.

5. Indian Idol

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol has been grabbing the audience's attention with the talented young singers who left us spellbound with their melodious voices. Aired on Sony TV, this show showcases aspiring singers from across India who compete with each other.

In the show, contestants go through various auditions and performances where they are judged by some famous singers. Each week based on the performances, and audience votes, contestants face elimination and try to give their best to make their way to the finals. This show plays a significant role in introducing many talented artists and attracting a large audience.

We are sure that in this article you might have got the best and most successful and longest-running Indian TV Reality shows to binge on for some realistic entertainment, and drama.

Which one of these shows you never want to miss out on? Let us know in the comments.

