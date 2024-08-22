Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Abhishek Kumar elated as show ranks top as non-fiction show in TRP charts; 'Buzz to bana hua hai'

Thursdays are for the TRP report. Every week, a detailed TRP report is released, which gives an insight to the makers and the channel regarding the performances of their shows. This week, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 ranked top as a non-fiction show, leaving Abhishek Kumar elated. The actor shared his excitement on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, Abhishek Kumar shared a few dapper clicks from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's shoot schedule. He also wrote, "Buzz to bana hua hai... Trp kya hai dosto? Btado zra. (The buzz is created.. What are the TRPs, friends?)" Later, He commented on his post and wrote, "No. 1 show on colors. jai mata di #blessed."

While Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is the top-rated non-fiction show of the week, the show has also defeated all the fiction shows on Colors.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's Instagram post here:

Abhishek Kumar has been a consistent performer in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. His camaraderie with Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff is getting the love of the audiences. Last week, he performed a stunt with Krishna and defeated Gashmeer Mahajani and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Besides performing stunts brilliantly, Kumar is effortlessly adding his charm to the show with his entertaining humor and strong opinions.

Abhishek Kumar rose to fame with his stint in Udaariyaan, where he played the character Amrik Virk. He fell in love with the lead actress of the show, Isha Malviya. The duo dated each other for a while and later broke up. Their controversial association was unveiled in Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek played the game pretty well and secured the first runner-up spot in the finale.

Apart from Abhishek Kumar, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 also features popular celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Aashish Mehrotra and Sumona Chakravarti among others.

