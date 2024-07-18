Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update, July 18: Sonu plans surprise for Mahila Mandal

The episode opens with Anjali graciously welcoming the members of the Mahila Mandal into her home for their scheduled kitty party. Everyone is settling in and preparing to start when Madhavi suddenly halts the proceedings, informing them that there's still one person yet to arrive. Intrigued, the ladies inquire about the latecomer's identity, curious to know who could be missing.

At that very moment, Basundi makes a dramatic entrance into Anjali's house, announcing her arrival with a touch of humor and enthusiasm. Her unexpected entry adds an element of excitement and anticipation to the gathering, setting the stage for a lively and entertaining kitty party.

Roshan pranks on Basundi regarding welcome drink served by Anjali

As the ladies settled down, Anjali brought out green welcome drinks for everyone. Roshan took the opportunity to inform Basundi that it was a special tradition to start the kitty party with this drink, describing it as "karele ka juice" (bitter gourd juice).

Encouraged by the others, Basundi hesitantly took a sip, only to find herself pleasantly surprised by its taste. She smiled and remarked that it was delicious. This prompted laughter among Roshan and the other ladies. Anjali then revealed that it was actually kiwi juice, and Roshan had jokingly played a prank on Basundi, much to everyone's amusement. The light-hearted moment added a cheerful start to their kitty party.

Basundi dances on London Thumakda

Basundi, curious about the usual activities at a kitty party, questioned the other ladies. Babita, aware it was Basundi's first time, suggested they tailor the activities to Basundi's preferences. Basundi enthusiastically revealed her passion for dancing. In response, Babita promptly played "London Thumakda" over the speakers, initiating a spontaneous dance session. The room filled with laughter and rhythm as all the ladies joined in, enjoying the lively music together.

After the dance, Basundi shared a delightful anecdote about her husband, Inspector Chalu Pandey. She reminisced about how he had initially fallen head over heels for her, captivated by her dancing prowess.

With a touch of humor, Basundi jokingly mentioned that after they got married, she metaphorically made him dance to her tune instead, playfully suggesting she had stopped dancing herself but kept him on his toes in other ways. The conversation sparked cheerful banter and further bonding among the ladies, setting a jovial tone for the rest of the party.

Sonu arrives at kitty party and surprises Mahila Mandal

Sonu arrived at the kitty party with a promise of a surprise for all the ladies gathered there. Intrigued, everyone eagerly awaited to know more about it. Sonu then called her friend Rinku and asked her to come over to the society. She also invited Tapu to join them in the society compound, both of whom were unaware of the surprise themselves.

Rinku soon arrived, and Sonu introduced her to all the ladies, hinting that Rinku might be the surprise they were waiting for. However, Sonu quickly clarified that Rinku wasn't the surprise and pointed excitedly towards the gate. A van pulled in, catching everyone's attention.

Sonu revealed that the real surprise was the van itself, which was there to give all the ladies a hair makeover. She enthusiastically explained that they would all have the opportunity to step inside and get their hair done. Initially, Babita hesitated, expressing concerns about her workload and the time required for a makeover. Her sentiments were echoed by other ladies, but Sonu reassured them, explaining that the process would only take thirty minutes.

Gradually, with Sonu's persuasive encouragement and the excitement building among them, the ladies agreed to participate in the makeover experience. This unexpected twist added a new layer of excitement and camaraderie to their kitty party, making it a memorable occasion for everyone involved.

Madhavi and Sonu feels reluctant to get hair makeover

At that moment, Roshan suggested that Sonu and Tapu should also get makeovers. However, Sonu hesitated, explaining that her father, Bhide, wouldn't approve. Tapu and Komal tried to persuade Sonu to join in, but she remained reluctant. Then, Madhavi stepped in, volunteering to get her hair colored and promising to deal with Bhide herself. Sonu, in turn, playfully insisted that Madhavi should also get a hair color makeover.

Madhavi initially resisted, echoing Sonu's concerns that Bhide would disapprove. Anjali then stepped in, encouraging Madhavi to embrace the modern styling and suggesting that they let Bhide see how stylish modern women can be. Basundi added her support, jokingly offering to have her husband, Chalu Pandey, handle any objections from Bhide.

Finally, Sonu assured everyone that she would talk to Bhide and that there was nothing to worry about. With this reassurance, the ladies felt more at ease about the makeovers. The episode concluded on this note of anticipation and camaraderie, setting the stage for the upcoming transformations and the potential reactions from Bhide.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Sony LIV

