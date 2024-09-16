Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 16: Ruhi REVEALS Abhira’s test results to Armaan; Here’s how latter reacts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 16: Today’s episode starts with Krish saying that Armaan’s love for Abhira is pure. He asks him to dance to celebrate the occasion and Armaan agrees. They all start dancing. Manish smiles and thinks of Kartik-Naira and Abhimanyu-Akshara. He makes Abhira sit on the swing.

Ruhi thinks to herself that she can’t see all this and leaves. She notices the reports and picks it up. She checks it and gets shocked. She says she has to tell the truth. Manisha asks Abhira to get the mehendi applied. Ruhi thinks that Abhira’s happiness has attracted the evil eye.

Abhira sees Armaan leaving with Ruhi

Ruhi thinks Dadisa should know about this matter. Then she looks at Armaan dancing with others. She goes to Armaan and says she needs to talk about something important. Armaan asks her to go on. Ruhi asks him to come with her as she cannot talk there. Armaan goes with her.

Abhira notices Armaan going with Abhira. Armaan asks Ruhi to say whatever she wants to say. He adds that Abhira is looking for him and he needs to go back soon. He wonders why Ruhi dragged him to this place.

Advertisement

Ruhi says she has to say something important. He asks her to just say it quickly. An old man comes and tells Armaan that nobody has bought his toys since morning and asks for help. Armaan buys some baby toys and smiles.

Abhira tells Manisha that she needs a break and gets up. She asks the chorus gang to call Armaan. They say he must be busy somewhere. Abhira says Ruhi took him along somewhere. Charu calls Armaan. Aryan says Armaan’s phone is with him. Charu calls Ruhi.

Ruhi reveals Abhira’s test reports to Armaan

Ruhi thinks about how she should tell Armaan that buying these baby toys are useless. She asks Armaan to stop buying them.

Vidya asks servant about reports. He says he had kept it on the table. She looks for it. Manish asks her not to worry and says that god will protect Abhira from everything.

Advertisement

Krish says Armaan and Ruhi went to the temple. Kiara says don’t get upset with him. Abhira says she trusts Armaan, but not Ruhi. She says she has to go and asks Charu, Krish, Kiara, and Aryan to take care of the situation.

Ruhi tells Armaan that Abhira can never conceive. Armaan is shocked and drops the toys. He accuses Ruhi that she is lying. She asks her to check the reports. He checks it and cries. He calls the doctor to verify. He calls the doctor from Ruhi’s phone and asks about the reports. Doctor says Abhira can never conceive, if she tries to conceive, then her life can fall into danger.

He cries and says their best dream broke. Manisha asks Krish about Abhira. Krish and everyone make excuses. Manisha suspects something is wrong/

Armaan says the reports can stop Abhira and his marriage, Dadi and Fufa sa will blame her. Ruhi asks him to think of himself and his dreams. She explains how he has always sacrificed his dreams for Abhira. He asks him to not tell this to Abhira. Abhira comes and asks about what.

Advertisement

She asks Armaan why he left their mehendi and came here with Ruhi. Armaan tries to comfort her, but she notices the reports in Ruhi’s hands. Ruhi hides the reports. Armaan says it’s nothing. Abhira tells Armaan that he is lying to her, and reminds him to think about what happened the last time he lied to her.

Abhira asks Ruhi to show the papers. Ruhi pushes her and Armaan holds her. Armaan says he will tell her at the right time about the papers, but she has to trust Armaan and wait. Abhiraa says she can wait a lifetime for Armaan. He hugs her.

Abhira steps on the toy by mistake. She apologises and says everything was ruined because of her. Dadi asks Vidya about the report. They notice Armaan and Abhira are missing. Kiara says Armaan went for some work and Abhira went to the outhouse. Armaan and Abhira enter.. Abhira says she went to take rest. Dadi asks Armaan about the report. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Sep 14: Abhira faints during sangeet; Here’s what happens next