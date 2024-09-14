Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Sep 14: Abhira faints during sangeet; Here’s what happens next

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai September 14 episode: Today’s episode starts with Manisha, Vidya, Madhav, and Aryan dancing at Abhira and Armaan’s sangeet. Abhira reminds Rohit of her request. He goes to Kaveri and asks her to be his dance partner. Kaveri goes with him.

Seeing Abhira and Armaan smile, Kaveri remembers about Abhira’s promise to Armaan. She pretends to have a backache and leaves. Abbhira blames herself and says she should not have brought this up. They see Kaveri helping a man with a cylinder. Everyone gets stunned.

Rohit tells Armaan and Abhira that it seems Dadi Sa has decided not to dance for Armaan and Abhira. Kaveri looks at them and pretends to have the pain again. Rohit, Krish, Charu and Kiara dance. They drag Armaan and Abhira to join them. Ruhi gets upset seeing them.

Abhira asks for Manish’s help

Abhira goes to Manish and sees him crying. She asks him the reason for his tears. He asks her not to worry. She tells him that she needs his help. She whispers in his ears and he says he will help her.

Kaveri asks everyone that the program should be over now, everyone has danced. Manish starts singing and dancing. Madhav and Vidya dance. Madhav asks Dadi to join, but she leaves. Armaan asks Abhira if she has any more ideas. Abhira says she has executed all her ideas but has failed.

Armaan tries to cheer Abhira up. He says even Sanjay has danced and everyone around them is happy. So, they should try to find their happiness in those people who are happy for them and give up trying to make Kaveri happy.

Rohit goes to Ruhi. She asks him not to force her to dance. Rohit says he doesn't expect that as he knows she is hurt by Abhira’s actions, but he expects her to join them and not sit alone. Ruhi apologises and goes with him.

Abhira faints

Abhira thinks Dadisa won’t dance until chief guest comes. She gets dizzy and thinks she has not eaten anything since morning, that’s why she is not feeling well. Armaan looks for Abhira as everyone dances.

He sees Abhira and asks her where she is. She says she went to get the chief guest. He asks who. She says Dadasa, and his picture drops on the stage. Everyone gets emotional.

Abhira says everything would be incomplete without his blessings, and since her mom and dad were at her functions, she thought Dada Sa should be here. She tells everyone to dance.

Dadi goes on stage and dances. Everyone smiles. They all clap. Dadi says its his fav song, and she danced on this song in her sangeet. Everyone hugs her. Manish sings Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and everyone dances around Dadi Sa.

Abhira collapses. Armaan and everyone worry. He calls her name and Manish sprinkles water on her face. Abhira opens her eyes and says she wants to go home. Kaveri asks Armaan to take her home and call the doctor there. Armaan lifts Abhira and takes her.

Doctor checks Abhira. Manish prays for Abhira as Ruhi looks on. Dadi asks Armaan is there any new member coming into their house. Armaan fails to get her hint and she asks him if Abhira is pregnant. Armaan gets shocked and asks how could she even think of something like that.

Doctor comes. Armaan asks if there is anything serious. Doctor says she didn’t eat anything all day, so she fainted, she will get blood tests done. He thanks her. The doctor tells her assistant that Kaveri is her family friend and that she will tell her once the reports come. Vidya overhears and asks her what she is talking about. The doctor says she will tell her once the reports come. Vidya worries. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

