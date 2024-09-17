Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 17: Vidya stops Armaan and Abhira’s mehendi, will they part ways?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai September 17: Today’s episode starts with Armaan saying he doesn’t have the reports. Dadi asks him to join the functions. Ruhi comes from behind and says she should have told Dadisa about this. Knowing Abhira’s truth, she thought Armaan would refuse to marry her as he wouldn’t be able to bear the thought of not having a child of his own. She wonders what she should do next.

Ruhi devises a strategy to ensure Vidya gets the report and starts working on her plan. On the other hand, Manisha tells Abhira that she knows Abhira went outside and offered her water. She advises her to be extra careful in the coming days and not try to offend the elders.

Armaan thinks and Ruhi’s words. Sanjay tells Kaveri that Abhira and Armaan look tense. Kaveri thinks the reports must have come, and something might be wrong.

Vidya stops the mehendi

Vidya stops Manisha from writing Armaan’s name on Abhira’s hand. She shows the report to Abhira, and the latter cries. Vidya says she can’t give Armaan the happiness he deserves because she can never conceive. Everyone is shocked.

Abhira gets dizzy. Armaan holds her. He says he didn’t want them to see this report. Vidya asks him why he didn’t tell them even after seeing the report. He says it's Abhira’s report, and she has a right to know it first. It's their private matter, and he thought to tell this at the right time.

Vidya says she has seen Armaan dreaming about having a child and having his own family, but poor Abhira can’t fulfill this dream. Dadi asks Armaan to rethink his decision. He holds Abhira’s hand and says he can’t leave Abhira. Dadi asks him to think carefully. She brings up his situation and tells him how difficult his journey has been in accepting Vidya as his mother and this family as his own. Will he put his adopted child through the same situation?

Armaan and Abhira cry. Dadi says if he marries this girl, he can never see, meet, or hug his child; he can never become a dad. Armaan leaves Abhira’s hand. Manish says marriage is not only about having kids; Armaan will get a life partner, and they will get a good bahu if he marries Abhira. Sanjay says Abhira is a problem; she doesn’t deserve to have her family, so she needs to stop putting this burden on them. Manish raises his hand to slap him. Sanjay stops him and asks him to calm down as he will fall sick.

Manish takes Abhira with him

Abhira falls. Manish holds her and wipes her tears. He asks her not to waste her tears as no one knows the value of her tears. He adds that she cannot melt the heart of stones that stay in this house and asks her to leave with him. He takes her, and Abhira looks back at Armaan. Vidya stops Armaan.

Manish, Surekha, and Abhira are in the car. Abhira cries and thinks of Armaan. Vidya comes to Armaan and says she will fight you for his happiness. She explains blood relations to him. She says Rohit believes their love is his right, and Armaan feels it’s a favor; if he adopts a child, the child will get under the same burden. Rohit asks Vidya not to pressure him; it's his life and his marriage, and the decision will be made for him. He holds Armaan and goes. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

