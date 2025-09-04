Airport style: Deepika Padukone wears baggy cargo pants with leather jacket as she returns from Paris

Deepika Padukone may have been away from the limelight since the birth of her daughter, Dua, but that does not stop her from serving up some glamorous airport looks. Recently, she was in Paris for a prestigious event and, after adding yet another feather to her cap, the diva is back in town!

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone returns from Paris

You cannot take your eyes off Deepika Padukone whenever she steps out. This time, the actress served yet another impressive airport look we bet fans can't get over soon. She wore a black tank top and paired it with green baggy cargo pants. What added to her look was the sleeveless black biker leather jacket. She completed her look with a neatly tied high bun and black glasses. The best thing about her look was her infectious, dimpled smile.

Fans' reaction to Deepika Padukone’s airport look

The moment Deepika Padukone’s video from the airport was circulated on social media, fans quickly started praising her stylish look. Many dropped red heart and fire emojis, while several were impressed by her weight loss after delivering her child. Some fans even wrote that she looked very beautiful and elegant, followed by a comment that read, “She doesn’t have any competition here in India.”

Advertisement

Why was Deepika Padukone in Paris?

For the unversed, Deepika was in Paris to attend the Louis Vuitton Prize event. The actress made history by attending the ceremony in Paris, oozing fashion and glamour, and representing the nation alongside global dignitaries such as Stella McCartney and Pharrell Williams.

The Piku actress donned an oversized earthy-colored shirt and paired it with a frilled skirt, flaunting the best of fashion at the global stage. Padukone shared the moments from the event on her social media, which led to her fans showering love.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part 2: Hollywood VFX expert behind Godzilla x Kong and Venom to supervise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer?