Inside Aneet Padda’s Mumbai house: Favorite music corner, minimalist boho interiors to simple living

Aneet Padda is one name that no one has forgotten ever since her film with Ahaan Panday, Saiyaara, hit the screens. Be it her cute looks or her acting in the YRF movie, everything has been loved by fans. Well, we have all seen how gorgeous the actress is both on-screen and off-screen. But now, it’s time for you guys to see her beautiful home. Keep scrolling as we give you a sneak peek into her house.

Advertisement

The colorful bathroom

Aneet’s home is a mix of minimalistic, cosy and thoughtfully curated interiors, which gives it a boho vibe and is pure Instagram goals. Let's start with the bathroom, which stands out completely. The actress has shared her mirror selfies from the bathroom, through which we can get a glimpse of how colorful it is. The tiles have a modern look with a glass partition door separating the dry and the wet area.

Instagrammable living and dining area

Aneet Padda’s home embraces a minimalist boho style—an aesthetic blend of clean design, natural elements, and laid-back yet chic decor. There are several unique setups that will surely catch your attention. For starters, one of the walls of the living room is adorned with textured pampas grass, creating a warm, natural vibe. Soft fairy lights are strung across the wall, wrapping around the centrepiece and glowing warmly.

Advertisement

At the base of the wall is a decorative cluster of vertically arranged bamboo sticks or log-style cylindrical elements. These natural wooden textures enhance the earthy, grounded look and give the setup a handcrafted, eco-chic vibe.

Yet another highlight in her living area is the large pendant light hanging from the ceiling. It creates a relaxed, earthy mood typical of bohemian interiors. There is a ladder-style plant stand kept in front of the window, serving as a creative decorative piece with vertical visual interest. The wooden door and clean white walls reflect a blend of minimalism with rustic charm.

The guitar corner

As you all already know that Aneet Padda plays guitar and even sings. She often posts stories and videos of herself performing at her home. So there is a cute corner where she places her guitars, one on the floor and the other hanging on the wall. There is a red colored jute round mat kept on the floor to add to the aesthetic value of that corner.

Advertisement

A neutral-toned macrame yarn wall hanging adds a soft, textured, and earthy element to the wall. Two rustic cage-style hanging lamps dangle from the ceiling, enhancing the cozy, handcrafted ambience.

The overall vibe of her house is very modern and boho, and we bet you are going to take a lot of inspiration from here to do your own house.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra and Bollywood’s go-to hangout shuts amid Rs 60 crore scam