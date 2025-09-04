7 Shows To Watch Next If You Liked The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty has built a loyal fan base with its mix of young love, friendship, and family drama. With Season 3 set to be the final chapter, viewers are eager to find similar shows that bring the same mix of romance and emotional storytelling. If you loved Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s journey, here are 7 shows that capture a similar spirit.

Advertisement

Xo, Kitty

For fans who want to stay in Jenny Han’s universe, Xo, Kitty is a great pick. The Netflix spinoff of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before follows Kitty, Lara Jean’s younger sister, as she moves to Seoul to explore love and family roots. The story also features a central love triangle between Kitty, Dae, and Min Ho.

My Life With The Walter Boys

If The Summer I Turned Pretty feels like Abercrombie, then My Life With The Walter Boys is its American Eagle. The Netflix series focuses on Jackie, who moves to the countryside and finds herself between brothers Cole and Alex. Like Belly’s story, it’s about young love, family, and new beginnings.

Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s Never Have I Ever brings another love triangle to the screen. After losing her father, Devi navigates high school while choosing between Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Ben Gross. The coming-of-age comedy-drama blends heartfelt moments with witty storytelling.

Advertisement

Outer Banks

If Cousins Beach had a treasure hunt, it would look like Outer Banks. This Netflix adventure follows a group of teens searching for lost treasure while uncovering secrets about family and loyalty. While romance plays a part, the series adds suspense and mystery alongside teen drama.

Dawson’s Creek

A classic teen drama, Dawson’s Creek remains a must-watch for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The series explores friendship, love, and growing up in the late ’90s and early 2000s. It features iconic love triangles and heartfelt storylines that defined a generation of teen TV.

We Were Liars

Based on E. Lockhart’s novel, We Were Liars tells the story of Cady Sinclair and her summers on Beechwood Island. Unlike Cousins Beach, the island carries dark secrets and family mysteries. The show mixes romance, suspense, and themes of memory and loss, appealing to fans who want a deeper story.

Advertisement

Emily in Paris

For a lighter option, Emily in Paris follows Emily Cooper as she moves to Paris for work. The series blends romance, friendships, and travel, with Emily caught in several love entanglements. With its vibrant setting and charming tone, it offers an easy watch for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

ALSO READ: Wuthering Heights First Look: Emerald Fennell’s Erotic Adaptation with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Eyes Valentine's Day 2026 Release