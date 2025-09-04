7 top party Hindi hit songs: Bijuria to Kala Chashma

A party is never complete without some good peppy music that will force you to get on the dance floor and groove. Almost every Bollywood film has that one chartbuster song that is perfect to rock your party. Today, we have curated a list of 7 songs that can give your party the life it needs to make it the most memorable one.

1. Bijuria

The recently released Bijuria from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari ft Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor cannot be missed to get added to this list. The vocals of Sonu Nigam and the peppy beats make it the perfect dance number.

2. Gallan Goodiyan

A fun song from Dil Dhadakne Do ft. Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and others. No party or family gathering is complete without dancing to this song. In fact, the hook step has become so popular that almost every other person can do it.

3. Kala Chashma

Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif prove that they are indeed two of the best dancers from Bollywood in Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho. Be it the hookstep or the swag-filled video, everything makes it the perfect party number.

4. Kar Gayi Chull

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s Kar Gayi Chull is the absolute favorite of all party lovers. It is quite popular amongst the youngsters who cannot stop themselves from grooving to this number from Kapoor & Sons.

5. Saturday Saturday

Thumping EDM beats, catchy lyrics, and energetic choreography make Saturday Saturday a go-to track for club scenes and house parties alike. The song sets the perfect mood for a wild Saturday night. This one ft. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and is from their film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

6. Bom Diggy Diggy

The song ft. Kartik Aaryan from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety instantly amps up any dance floor. Produced by Zack Knight, the track blends Western trap beats with desi flair, making it irresistible for partygoers.

7. Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai

Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan’s song from their film Khoobsurat is a song that is in every party playlist. The song sung by Baadshah has the quirk, the beats, the lyrics and everything that is needed t make it a superhit amongst the party lovers.

