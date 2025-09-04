Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie, SSMB29, is set to hit the big screens soon. Since the announcement, fans have been excited and anticipating the movie's release at the earliest.

Amid the ongoing buzz for the film, a leaked image from the sets has got the audience talking. The cast and crew of the film are currently shooting in Nairobi, Kenya, in an undisclosed location.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu, in the viral photo, looks raw and out of an action sequence. The actor will be seen opposite Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming movie, and the project is said to be one of the biggest pan-India films, shot in Telugu.

All we know about SSMB29

SSMB29 marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The fans are also excited to see the fresh pairing of the actor and the Heads of State star onscreen.

According to Hindustan Times, an insider from the sets of the new film spilled the beans on what the audience can expect from the movie. The source shared, "SS Rajamouli has begun the shoot of his next project in Nairobi, Kenya, with the lead pair Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actors are currently shooting in the hidden locations of the city under severe surveillance. Phones of the crew aren't allowed on the sets."

Advertisement

They further added, "Even the vanities of the actors are parked around a kilometer from the actual shooting location. Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned in making his shoot exclusive. The entourage of the actors aren't allowed outside the vanities.”

The insider continued to reveal that the security in and around the shooting floors is extremely tight.

As for Priyanka Chopra, the upcoming movie marks her return to the Indian cinema after 2019. The actress last appeared in The Sky is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar.

ALSO READ: SSMB29 Leaked PIC: Mahesh Babu clicked on sets of SS Rajamouli in Kenya under tight security