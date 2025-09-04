9 best Rishi Kapoor movies to watch on OTT: From Karz to Kapoor and Sons

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor started his career as a child artist and went on to deliver some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable films in a career spanning over four decades. We look back at some of his best movies that can be streamed on popular OTT platforms.

Agneepath (1990)

Rishi Kapoor’s negative role in Agneepath remains one of his most praised performances. The film follows the story of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original and Hrithik Roshan in the remake, as he fights against the crime lord who destroyed his family. Kapoor played the menacing antagonist with intensity, leaving a strong impact.

Streaming on: Netflix, Google Play, YouTube

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

One of Bollywood’s most iconic films, Amar Akbar Anthony told the story of three brothers separated in childhood and raised in different faiths: Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity. Rishi Kapoor played Akbar, the most charming and memorable of the trio.

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube (Paid), Google Play

D-Day (2013)

In the action thriller D-Day, Kapoor played a character inspired by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The film follows a RAW mission to bring “India’s Most Wanted Man” back from Karachi. The gripping narrative and Kapoor’s performance stood out in this ensemble cast featuring Irrfan Khan and Arjun Rampal.

Streaming on: SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Video

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

This film captured the struggles of a middle-class family in Delhi. Rishi Kapoor played a school teacher who faces challenges in providing for his family while holding onto his principles. His real-life wife, Neetu Singh, starred opposite him, making the family drama even more relatable.

Streaming on: Netflix

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (1977)

A mix of comedy, romance, and action, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin showcased Kapoor’s versatility. The film revolves around hidden diamonds, mistaken identities, and complicated love angles. His performance brought freshness and charm to this Manmohan Desai entertainer.

Streaming on: Zee5

Karz (1980)

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Karz became a cult classic for its reincarnation theme. Rishi Kapoor played Monty, a singer haunted by visions of his past life, leading him to unravel the mystery of his murder. The film also became popular for its music, especially Om Shanti Om.

Streaming on: Zee5

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

In Kapoor & Sons, Kapoor played the role of the lovable but quirky grandfather in a dysfunctional family. His makeup and performance added depth to the family drama, which starred Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt. The film addressed modern family issues with sensitivity.

Streaming on: Netflix, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

102 Not Out (2018)

Rishi Kapoor shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in this comedy-drama. He played a 75-year-old son to Bachchan’s lively 102-year-old father. The film focused on embracing life at any age and showcased Kapoor’s ability to balance humor with emotion.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Laila Majnu (1976)

One of Kapoor’s early hits, Laila Majnu was based on the timeless love story of Layla and Majnu. Starring opposite Ranjeeta, Kapoor played Qais (Majnu), a man consumed by love. The film was a box-office success and remains one of his most remembered romantic roles.

Streaming on: Zee5

