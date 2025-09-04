Superman 2 Gets Official Title and Release Date: Know All About the Sequel

The sequel to Superman is set to hit the screens soon. Ahead of James Gunn directorial’s brilliant run at the box office, the filmmaker and DC co-head announced the title and the release date of the upcoming film. Ever since the news of Gunn working on Superman 2 made rounds on the internet, fans have been highly anticipating the film to hit the big screens.

Apart from Gunn taking the seat behind the camera, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, too, are expected to return to the franchise to reprise their roles of Clark Kent and Lex Luthor, respectively. As per Deadline, Rachel Brosnahan, too, will join the cast, but there has been no confirmation yet.

Superman 2 gets an official title and release date

Taking to his X account, James Gunn shared a sketch of Superman and Lex Luthor battling it out and, alongside, announced the title of the sequel to be Man of Tomorrow. The filmmaker also shared that the movie will be out in theaters on July 9, 2027.

While the plot details of the movie have been kept majorly under wraps, Gunn previously revealed that the film won’t be a direct sequel to the first part.

Following the director’s announcement, Corenswet and Hoult also shared different art on their social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Man of Tomorrow is one of the many nicknames given to Superman, and the name has been taken from the title of the 2020 animated film, Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

While further details about the upcoming film will be rolled out soon, fans can catch Superman on Prime Video. The film can be purchased or rented on the digital platform.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor, and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

Superman was released in theaters on July 11 and had a good run at the box office.

