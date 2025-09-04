Newswrap, September 3: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot Love & War climax in Italy, James Gunn announces Man of Tomorrow

From Sanjay Leela Bhansali planning Love & War climax in Italy to James Gunn announcing the next film in the Superman saga, don't miss everything that made headlines today.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans Love & War climax in Sicily

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has planned to shoot the Love & War climax in Italy. A source shared, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going international with Love & War. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Italy, Sicily. It’s planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film.”

Marathi actor Rahul Despande announces separation from wife

Marathi actor and singer Rahul Despande took to his Instagram handle and announced his divorce from his wife, Neha, after 17 years of marriage. He explained that the decision was mutual and intentionally kept private to allow for an emotionally considerate transition.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 streaming now on Netflix

The concluding episodes of Wednesday Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix. The show stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Fred Armisen in pivotal roles.

James Gunn announces next film in Superman saga

James Gunn announced the upcoming film in the Superman saga. Titled Man of Tomorrow, the superhero movie is set to release on July 9, 2027. David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will make their return as Superman and Lex Luthor in the film.

Lokah turns first female-led South film to hit Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office today. It took seven days to storm this new milestone. Interestingly, the movie emerged as the first-ever female-led South Indian movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

