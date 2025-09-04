Penn Badgley and Wife Domino Kirke Welcome Identical Twin Boys, Expanding Their Family of Four Sons

Penn Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke, have welcomed identical twin boys into their family. The You star quietly shared the news on Wednesday, September 3, through an Instagram video promoting a live event for his upcoming book Crushmore.

“Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info,” Penn Badgley captioned the clip. In the video, he whispered about the announcement before showing the feet of one of his newborns. “There’s tiny little baby feet right there. I don’t want to wake them up,” he said.

The twins are the first for the couple together, joining their 4-year-old son and Kirke’s 16-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship. Kirke had earlier shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Stories, adding a peace hand sign emoji.

Penn Badgley on parenting twin boys

The Gossip Girl alum spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of Netflix’s final season of You, where he shared the significance of raising four boys. “They’re identical boys, so now we have four boys,” he explained. “You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure’s on us to raise them well.”

When asked about his “dad superpower,” the Easy A actor admitted, “Well, it’s my patience until I’ve lost it, and then I’m just as bad as anybody else. But, I can be very patient.”

Here’s what Penn Badgley said about becoming a twin dad

During a May 2 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Badgley reflected on expecting twins. “I mean, it’s thrilling. Obviously, it’s a nice dose of reality, like every time I see the sonogram, it just feels so good,” he said. As an only child, he found the bond between his sons moving.

“There’s a sonogram of them almost like facing each other, just kind of like this. I cannot fathom what it would be like to have somebody with you in there. And I’m going to be parenting them? I’m going to have to raise them.”

Badgley also shared how his children reacted to the new additions. “So, the 4-year-old we have, he’s stoked because he really wants to be a big brother,” he said. “The 16-year-old, he’s excited for us, but he’s also, like, ‘I’m gonna leave in two years.’”

