9 best comedy movies to watch on OTT: Hera Pheri to Welcome

Feeling low? Then there is nothing like a good comedy film to lift up your spirits. Bollywood movies have often blended humor along with drama, emotion and relatable characters to make you laugh. Thanks to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5 and Disney+Hotstar, some of the funniest Bollywood movies are just a click away. We have curated a list of the 9 best Hindi comedy films on OTT that you can stream right now.

1. Welcome

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Welcome is a story about two goons (Anil and Nana), who meet Rajiv (Akshay), belonging to a respectable family, and want to fix their sister's (Katrina) wedding with him. However, when Rajiv's uncle (Dr. Ghungroo) refuses to the wedding, due to their criminal background, Ghungroo says he'll agree only if Uday and Majnu give up their common criminal life. What follows is a series of hilarious situations.

2. Hera Pheri

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Yet another cult comedy that will still tickle your bones and make you laugh even after so many years since its release. The Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar starrer is now all set for the 3rd part of the franchise, and fans are super excited.

3. Good Newwz

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The story revolves around 2 completely opposite couples who are stuck with each other due to a mix-up in their IVF treatments. What follows is a roller-coaster ride of madness, chaos, laughter and emotions. This one stars Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

4. Golmaal

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Four men enter a blind couple’s home pretending that one of them is their grandson from America. They try to con the couple, but their lives take a turn when all of them fall in love with the same girl, making it a comic ride.

5. Chennai Express

OTT Platform: Netflix

Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) heads to Rameshwaram via Chennai Express to immerse his late grandfather's ashes and meets a South Indian girl, Meenamma (Deepika), a runaway bride. Their journey takes a tumultuous and funny turn when Rahul heads to Meenamma’s house with her as her lover.

6. Dhamaal

OTT Platform: Netflix

Dhamaal is about four lazy friends named Roy, Manav, Aditya and Boman who are jobless, homeless and broke. Later, they find out about the secret of a hidden treasure from a dying thief.

7. Padosan

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Our list will be incomplete if we do not include this 1968 film in the list. A simple guy falls in love with his neighbour and takes help from his friends to impress the girl, who seems to be interested in the music teacher. Sunil Dutt and Mehmood’s comic timing is the life of this film.

8. Madgaon Express

OTT Platform: Prime Video

3 best friends dreamt of taking a Goa trip together since they were 10. Years pass, but their dream still remains intact. They reunite years later and decide to take that trip, but what follows is a series of bad decisions that will leave you laughing.

9. Andaaz Apna Apna

OTT Platform: Prime Video

This cult comedy starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan is known for its absurd humor and unforgettable characters. Amar and Prem’s quest to woo a rich heiress turns into a series of comic misadventures.

