Ramayana Part 2: Hollywood VFX expert behind Godzilla x Kong and Venom to supervise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer?

Ever since the first announcement video of Ramayana was released, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the film. The Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer has already created a lot of hype amongst fans. The producer Namit Malhotra has often spoken about the magnitude of the film and its high budget. And now the latest reports suggest that the VFX expert who worked on Godzilla X Kong and Venom is supervising VFX for Ramayana Part 2.

Advertisement

Ramayana 2’s VFX to be supervised by Xavier Bernasconi

An X handle with the name The Ramayana shared a big update on the second part of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The tweet read, “Xavier Bernasconi who Crafted the Vfx of Godzilla x Kong and Venom is Supervising VFX for Ramayana Part 2.” This is a big step for any Bollywood film, and one can only imagine the scale of this Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer.

Ramayana used the same machine for body measurements that was used in Interstellar

Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, Indira Krishnan, who is going to play an important role in Ramayana, praised the production banner Prime Focus and the VFX team. She quipped that it wasn't an easy task to gather such a huge cast in a single frame and execute such heavy VFX of this level. She even went on to praise the director Nitesh Tiwari and called him 'a man of visuals'.

Advertisement

Recalling the time when she went for her body measurements, Indira came face to face with a special machine used for VFX measurements in the Ramayana. "I remember when I went in for my body measurements, they told me the machine was used for (Christopher Nolan's) Interstellar. It was an 86-camera setup. All 86 cameras flashed on me at once - I was zonked."

The actress added, "They told me it's for the VFX, not just costume fittings. I had no idea how younger versions of the characters would be created. The process was meticulous. Even though Kaushalya walks or sits, everything was planned. There were no dramatic dialogues, only poise and control."

Ramayana has already reached in the post-production stage while Ramayana 2 is in the pre-production stage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: 7 top party Hindi hit songs: Bijuria to Kala Chashma