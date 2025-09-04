Baaghi 4: CBFC makes 23 cuts, mutes multiple dialogs from Tiger Shroff's action-thriller, see list of what got axed

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Baaghi 4, featuring Tiger Shroff in a more intense role, is set to release tomorrow. Although the actor has a wide fanbase across different age groups, this film is rated for adults only (18+) due to its excessive violence and bloodshed. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has imposed an 'A' certificate, and 23 cuts were made in Baaghi 4 before it could be cleared for release.

CBFC makes 23 cuts in Baaghi 4

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC's Examination Committee made several cuts to both the visuals and audio in Baaghi 4, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. They focused particularly on violent scenes, deleting multiple and replacing a few.

List of scenes that got axed

A scene of Tiger Shroff standing on a coffin was deleted.

A one-second shot where a character lights a cigarette from a 'niranjan diya' is deleted.

A scene of rubbing hands on a girl's hip was replaced.

The CBFC hid the frontal nude scene in Baaghi 4.

The 13-second-long scene of a cigarette being lit from an amputated hand was deleted.

A shot where a knife is thrown towards the statue of Jesus Christ was deleted.

The CBFC also asked the makers to remove the 'scene of a fist hit and the leaning of the statue of Jesus'.

EC deleted 3 scenes of throats being cut.

Axed shots of hands being cut.

Two shots of goons being cut and killed by swords have also been axed.

A 11-second scene of excessive violence has been deleted.

Lastly, a scene of killing by inserting a sword in someone's skull was deleted.

List of audios that have been muted from Baaghi 4

The words 'bhang b*****a' were replaced.

In the dialog 'Bhai tujhe con*om mein hi rehna chahiye tha', the word 'con*om' was muted.

The dialog 'Tera wajood hi mit jaayega God' was replaced with 'Sab dekhte reh jayenge'.

The dialog 'Woh bhi darta hai mujhse' was deleted.

Another dialog 'Don khoke, ekdum ok', was muted.

More about Baaghi 4:

For those who are unaware, the makers made these changes, and as a result, Baaghi 4 was given an A certificate. The film's duration is 2 hours, 43 minutes, and 50 seconds.

On 29 August, the Baaghi 4 makers approached the CBFC once more, deciding to further trim the film’s length. They shortened 19 scenes and removed 6 minutes and 45 seconds of footage.

The final runtime of Baaghi 4 is 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 5 seconds. Baaghi 4 will be released in theatres on 5 September 2025.

