Coolie OTT Release Date: Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s movie to stream online from September 11, Hindi version not included

Prime Video has officially announced the global streaming premiere of Coolie, the highly awaited action thriller starring Rajinikanth. The film will be available for streaming from September 11, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features a powerful ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde. The film also has a dynamic background score by Anirudh Ravichander.

Streaming details and languages

Prime Video confirmed that Coolie will be available to watch in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, the platform has not announced a Hindi version of the film.

The streaming platform described Coolie as “a gripping blend of action, suspense, and nostalgia that marks a celebration of Rajinikanth’s 50-year cinematic journey.”

What is Coolie about?

Set against the backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie tells the story of Deva, a former coolie who becomes a rebel after uncovering a deadly smuggling syndicate. His fight for justice begins when he starts investigating the suspicious death of his best friend.

As the plot unfolds, Deva discovers a hidden electric chair, secrets from the past, and a mole operating within the system. These revelations lead him into a dangerous world of betrayal and unfinished business.

The makers promise that the film combines explosive action sequences, emotional storytelling, and Rajinikanth’s trademark screen presence.

With Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction, Anirudh’s music, and a star-studded cast led by Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, the movie aims to appeal to both longtime fans and a younger audience.

