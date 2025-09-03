Aaliyah Kashyap slams audience for 'ignoring' good films, cites Dhadak 2 while promoting dad Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, called out the audience for their delayed praises over good films. The internet personality took to her Instagram account to share her frustration over acclaimed movies not getting recognized by the moviegoers at the time of their release, hence leading the cinematic piece to flop at the box office and later rise to fame when out on the digital platforms.

Advertisement

Kashyap went on to back her statement by citing the examples of Udaan, Masaan, and the recently released Dhadak 2. Elsewhere in her note to the audience, the YouTuber also urged her fans to watch her father’s new directorial, Nishaanchi. The trailer of the movie was dropped today, September 3.

Aaliyah Kashyap’s appeal to the audience

Taking to her Instagram story, Aaliyah shared, “It’s honestly so frustrating to see people CONSTANTLY say they want 'good cinema,' but when good films actually release, hardly anyone goes to the theater. This has been seen with so many films recently, like Dhadak 2. And then years later they suddenly become "cult classics" or "hidden gems"."

The internet personality went on to add, "My dad's, @anuragkashyap, new film Nishaanchi comes out on September 19th, and I’ve seen firsthand the amount of love, work, and heart everyone involved has poured into it. If we really want good, impactful, and meaningful cinema, we can’t just appreciate it in hindsight. Great cinema doesn’t get better with time; it deserves to be seen NOW."

Advertisement

What is Nishaanchi about?

Anurag Kashyap's directorial, Nishaanchi, introduces the newcomer, Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in the double role of brothers, Dabloo and Babloo. The duo’s completely opposing worldviews lead to tension in Uttar Pradesh. The film is set in the early 2000s.

As for the rest of the cast, Thackeray will be joined by Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Monika Panwar, and Kumud Mishra.

Speaking about the movie, Kashyap shared with an entertainment portal, “Nishaanchi is a story I’ve carried with me for years. It’s my most cinematic film, with a classic story at its center involving emotion, betrayal, and action—everything I grew up loving in Hindi films.”

The movie will hit theaters on September 19, 2025.

ALSO READ: Did Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet failure break Ranbir Kapoor's confidence? Filmmaker says, 'It’s the director’s fault'