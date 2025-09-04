Who is Naslen? Meet 25-year-old Malayalam actor who gave Rs 100 crore hits and was called superstar by Dulquer Salmaan

At just 25, actor Naslen K. Gafoor has become one of the most promising young stars in Malayalam cinema. Known for his natural acting and choice of unique roles, Naslen has already joined the Rs 100 crore club twice before turning 26. With hits like Premalu and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, he is quickly becoming a recognizable name in the industry.

Naslen’s breakthrough with Premalu in 2024

Naslen’s career took a major turn in 2024 with the romantic comedy Premalu, directed by Girish A.D. and produced by Bhavana Studios, Fahadh Faasil and Friends, and Working Class Hero. The film, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, struck a chord with young audiences and went on to collect Rs 136 crore worldwide as per Hindustan Times.

Premalu became the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the fourth highest of 2024. The success marked Naslen as a bankable star in the industry.

Alappuzha Gymkhana and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra pushes Naslen ahead

In 2025, Naslen appeared in Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman. The film, co-starring Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S Poduval, and Baby Jean, collected Rs 65 crore at the box office. Though it did not cross the Rs 100 crore mark, the movie was praised for its performances and storytelling.

Released on August 28, 2025, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra introduced Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. Naslen played a supporting role in the film, showing his willingness to take on secondary characters that add value to the story.

The film crossed Rs 100 crore globally in just seven days, becoming the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. A viral photo of Naslen with producer Dulquer Salmaan and actor Tovino Thomas gained attention after Dulquer commented, “Edaaaa!!! Superstar.”

Naslen will be next seen in Tiki Taka, starring alongside Asif Ali. With his growing popularity and back-to-back hits, expectations are high for his upcoming films.

Naslen’s journey in Malayalam cinema shows how quickly a young actor can rise with the right mix of talent, choice of films, and audience connection. At 25, he has already achieved milestones that many stars take decades to reach.

