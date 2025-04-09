When link-up rumors with Aamir Khan ‘disturbed’ Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh: ‘Don’t want people to assume wrong…’

Aamir Khan recently left his fans pleasantly surprised when he opened up about his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. After his two divorces, the superstar has found love again for the 3rd time. But, right after calling off his wedding with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, there were several reports of him dating his Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh. The Dhak Dhak star, in an old interview, reacted to these claims.

Advertisement

Talking to Filmfare, Fatima Sana Shaikh was questioned about the reports about her dating Aamir Khan. The actress replied that earlier, she used to get affected by all this. The actress also claimed that she has never dealt with anything of this sort at ‘such a big level. ’

Further talking about this, Fatima added, “A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me.” The actress stated that those people don’t even know if there is any truth to this, and she also said that she feels like telling them, ‘Ask me I’ll give you an answer. ’

“It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things. But I’ve learned to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected,” expressed the Dangal actress.

In yet another interview with Filmfare, she praised Aamir Khan, describing him as 'very easy to work with' and a 'very giving actor.' She noted that while many of her wrestling scenes were with Nitesh Tiwari, Aamir’s professionalism stood out when he was on set. She highlighted Aamir's punctuality and his understanding of the financial implications of time on set, emphasizing that every second counts.

Advertisement

Fatima added that she learned the importance of being on time, memorizing lines, and being mindful of the costs involved. Additionally, she shared a valuable lesson about treating costumes with respect, as they are paid for by the production, urging others to either compensate for borrowed items or leave them behind.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen in Metro In Dino, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles and Ul Jalool Ishq.

ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh on feeling pressure of not living up to image and benchmark after Dangal; 'It created self-doubt...'