Jigra director Vasan Bala holds himself ‘responsible’ for Alia Bhatt starrer’s debacle at box-office; ‘Something has happened where people…’

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra has been a topic of discussion since its debacle. Meanwhile, director Vasan Bala recently held himself responsible for the film’s failure. Explaining his point, he noted that there was something that didn’t attract audiences to the theaters to watch their film.

During a recent conversation with Fever FM, Vasan Bala was asked about his views on Jigra being Alia Bhatt’s "lowest box office opener" ever. In response, the filmmaker noted that the actress is everyone’s first choice. While she could have been on any other film set, she ended up doing Jigra.

Bala held himself responsible for the film’s underperformance, acknowledging that Alia trusted him by making a choice.

"So it is my responsibility to deliver box office because we are in the business of filmmaking also. So which is why I need to analyze. Kuch toh hua hai na (Something has happened, right)? Something has happened where people have stayed away, something that they have not bought, something that they didn't feel the need to come to the theater. If at all any other actor decides to give their time, his or her, then you know, make it worth it," he said.

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vasan mentioned that the film’s failure at the box office came as a "surprise" to him. He emphasized that one doesn’t set out to fail. According to him, the film was a "pretty-accessible, straight-arrow film" where the emotions were universal. However, regarding the film’s underperformance, he stated that he disappointed his producers Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt.

Amidst all the discussion, the filmmaker also deactivated his X account on Sunday after Internet users labeled him ‘arrogant’ for defending rather than accepting the film’s failure.

Based on a jail-break theme, the thriller-drama narrates the story of two orphans. Being an overprotective sister, Satya goes to lengths to save her brother, Ankur, from a life sentence in a foreign land. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film was released on October 11, 2024.

According to Pinkvilla’s box-office figures, Jigra collected Rs 22 crore in its first week despite no significant competition at the box office.

