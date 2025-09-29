Who is Shubhi Joshi? Meet Awez Darbar's alleged ex-girlfriend rumored to shake up Bigg Boss 19

After making headlines by indirectly accusing Awez Darbar of alleged cheating and two-timing, Shubhi Joshi is now rumored to enter Bigg Boss 19 as a dramatic wildcard contestant. With speculation mounting over her entry, here's all you need to know about Shubhi Joshi.

Born on December 4, 1997, Shubhi is a model, actor, and social media creator. She has participated in Splitsvilla X15 (2024). Coming from Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Joshi is 28 years old. She grew up in Chhattisgarh. She was an active participant in sports during her school days. As per the reports, she won various basketball matches while in school. Shubhi was also actively involved in extracurricular activities, including dance, drama, and more.

Shubhi Joshi's career shift: From a regular corporate job to modelling

After completing her schooling, Shubhi opted for B.Tech in Computer Science at Swami Vivekanand Technical University, Bhilai Institute of Technology, Durg, in Chhattisgarh. While in college, her interest drew towards modelling. She started participating in modelling assignments as a freelancer.

Soon, after completing her studies, she secured a position as a Digital Marketing Executive at Skillmine Technology Consulting in Bengaluru. However, her passion for modelling overpowered her job. When she began to receive good modelling opportunities, she decided to quit her job.

In 2019, Shubhi bagged the title of May Queen of India at the Indiranagar club. She later appeared in multiple photo shoots for several brands and advertisements, and walked the ramp at the top fashion shows.

Shubhi Joshi's other works

Shubhi is also a social media influencer. She was featured in Amit Bhadana's YouTube video, Amit Ki Varsha, in 2021. Later, she also did a couple of music videos in Hindi and Telugu. In 2024, she made her wildcard entry in the popular show MTV Splitsvilla X15.

The social media Influencer recently ignited a new controversy by making some bold statements against Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar. Some unofficial sources claim that she has not only dated Awez but also Baseer Ali, and she may be the next explosive wildcard contestant on the Salman Khan show. For the unversed, Awez Darbar was evicted this weekend.

