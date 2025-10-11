Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth gets extra special with Nick Jonas’ surprise and mother-in-law’s sargi: ‘This is what my dreams…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples, and we cannot deny this fact. These two often melt our hearts with their romantic social media pictures. Well, the actress never forgets to celebrate her desi roots, and just like every other married woman, keeps her Karva Chauth fast. But what stole hearts was her hubby’s surprise visit to home amid intense touring.

Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth celebrations

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures from her Karva Chauth celebrations. It wasn’t over the top, but the fact that she had her husband Nick Jonas and mother-in-law to be a part of it made it even more special. In the first picture, we can see her smiling and posing with her singer husband.

While she flaunted her henna-clad hands and red bangles in the next couple of pictures, we can see their daughter Malti busy writing her name on paper. Not just with his wife, Nick made sure to spend some quality time with his daughter as well.

In her caption, Chopra mentioned that Nick Jonas had surprised her in the middle of an ongoing, intense tour of the Jonas Brothers. Not just this, even her mother-in-law made Sargi for her and sent it to her, and her mother got her food from her favorite restaurant to break her fast. Isn’t this just perfect?

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped the second season of Citadel and will soon be seen in Frank E. Flowers’ action drama The Bluff. She is also making her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film SSMB 29, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, described as an action-adventure, is currently in production.

