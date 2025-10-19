Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Shehbaz gets emotional as he meets sister Shenaaz Gill, Thamma team leaves contestants surprised

The Bigg Boss 19 contestants are all set to celebrate Diwali inside the house this week, spending the festival away from their families. However, it seems the festivities have found their way to them, as they received surprise gifts from the Thamma cast.

Bigg Boss 19 promo: Contestants receive Diwali gifts from home

In a new promo from Bigg Boss 19, the contestants are seen being greeted by the cast of the upcoming film Thamma. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui arrived to present Diwali gifts to the housemates, leaving several of them emotional.

To begin with, Shehbaz Badesha received a lighthearted yet heartfelt video message from his sister, Shehnaaz Gill, which moved him to tears. She said, “Shehbaz, tu bohot entertain kar raha hai. Papa, Mummy, tere dost sab tumhe miss karte hain, par ghar mat aana. Humein teri zarurat nahi hai abhi. Happy Diwali guys.” (Shehbaz, you're entertaining everyone a lot. Dad, Mom, and all your friends miss you, but don't come home-we don't need you here right now. Happy Diwali guys.)

Additionally, Farrhana Bhatt's mother, Afroza, also shared a touching message, praising her daughter's performance in the house. She said, “Tu akeli bohot acchi khelti hai. Aise hi khelna, tu meri sherni hai. Tu bas jeet ke aana, Inshallah." (You're playing very well on your own. Keep playing like this, you're my lioness. Just win and come home, God willing.)

Her mother's words left Farrhana deeply emotional, leading her to break down in tears.

Watch the promo here:

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 will be available for streaming on JioHotstar at 9 PM, followed by a telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

About Thamma

Thamma is an upcoming romantic horror comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Alok Goyal, a young man who transforms into a vampire, connecting him to a centuries-old legend.

Slated for release in theatres on October 21, 2025, the movie also features Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, Faisal Malik, Geeta Aggarwal, and others in pivotal roles. Thamma marks the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, October 18, Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik's father Daboo schools him, Salman Khan gives last warning to Abhishek Bajaj