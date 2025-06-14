Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s funeral in Delhi delayed amid US citizenship legalities?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 while playing polo. He suffered a heart attack during a polo match in the US. There were reports that he swallowed a bee which led to a heart attack. His final rites are scheduled to take place in Delhi. Now, as per a recent report, his funeral could be delayed due to formalities linked to his American citizenship.

A source told NDTV, “Sunjay Kapur was a US citizen, and since he passed away in London, the legal process of bringing his body to India might get complicated.”

Earlier, his father-in-law Ashok Sachdev shared that the final rites of the industrialist will be performed in Delhi. He told NDTV, “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites.”

According to ANI, business expert Suhel Seth claimed that Sunjay Kapur "died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England." As per The Telegraph, eyewitnesses at the polo match recalled Sunjay Kapur saying, “I’ve swallowed something,” moments before he collapsed from a fatal heart attack.

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur served as the chairman of Sona Comstar Limited and was a famous name in India’s business and sports circles, with a strong passion for motorsports and polo.

On the personal front, Sunjay tied the knot with Karisma Kapoor in 2003. They knew each other from childhood. Though her mother Babita played the main role in getting them married, his father Randhir was against it.

The duo was blessed with two children – Samaira and Kiaan. However, their marriage hit a rough patch and they got divorced in 2016. While Karisma remained single, Sunjay moved on and married model Priya Sachdev in Delhi after dating for 5 years. The couple has a son named Azarias Kapur, while Priya also has a daughter from her previous marriage.

