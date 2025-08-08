Metro In Dino OTT release: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's film to premiere on Netflix after 8-week theatrical run

Metro In Dino, which is helmed by Anurag Basu, was released in cinemas on July 4, 2025. It featured an ensemble star cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi. After its theatrical run, the romantic drama is making way for its digital premiere.

Metro In Dino to be released on Netflix?

Backed under the banner of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro In Dino is likely to be premiered on OTT this month. According to the latest report by the India Times, Netflix, a leading digital platform, has acquired the streaming rights of the recently released movie. The report suggests that the Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan starrer is eyeing its OTT release around August 29, 2025.

The estimated date of the digital premiere of Anurag Basu's latest directorial aligns with the standard eight-week window between theatrical runs and OTT releases of a certain movie.

Metro In Dino's box office performance and storyline

Metro In Dino met with an average fate at the box office. The musical romantic drama earned a lifetime business of Rs 52 crore net in India. The worldwide collection of Anurag Basu's co-production stood at Rs 78.50 crore by the end of its theatrical run. It ran parallel to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan, F1: The Movie, Maalik, and Superman at the Indian box office.

Metro In Dino follows four contemporary couples living in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru. Each story explores different aspects of modern relationships as the characters go through intimacy, conflict, and self-discovery.

It serves as a spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 anthology film, Life in a...Metro. The original movie featured Konkona Sen Sharma alongside Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Sharman Joshi, Dharmendra, and Nafisa Ali.

Anurag Basu's work front

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has also directed movies like Murder, Gangster: A Love Story, Ludo, Barfi, and Jagga Jasoos. He is now collaborating with actor Kartik Aaryan and actress Sreeleela for an untitled musical film.

Are you excited to watch Metro In Dino on OTT?

