Newswrap, August 18: Janhvi Kapoor's strong reaction to Dahi Handi controversy to War 2 vs Coolie Hindi box office update

Sunjay Kapur's sister slams harsh behaviour on her mother

Ever since tragic news of Sunjay Kapur's demise broke out, his property and legacy have been hitting the headlines. Amid Rs 30,000 crore property battle, his sister Mandhira Kapur stated that it is "harsh" for her 80-year-old mother, Rani Kapur to be served a notice and told that she has nothing to do with the company. She added that the family is fighting for the legacy.

READ FULL STORY: Karisma Kapoor's late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira breaks silence on Rs 30,000 crore property feud: 'We are fighting for...'

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 16 years of Kaminey

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bajirao Mastani actor recalled how she bagged Kaminey and also praised her co-star Shahid Kapoor. Calling it the ‘turning point of her career,’ PeeCee mentioned learning a lot from Vishal Bharadwaj.

“Sweety Bhope. I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped shoot , I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time,” she wrote.

READ FULL STORY: Priyanka Chopra has a message for Shahid Kapoor as Kaminey turns 16 and recalls getting Vishal Bhardwaj’s call in Miami

Janhvi Kapoor's strong reaction on Dahi Handi controversy

Janhvi Kapoor reacted to Dahi Handi Controversy. She shared the full video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Just for context, full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material."



Thama character posters out, Teaser reveal tomorrow

Maddock Films' next big release in the horror comedy universe is Thama. The official character posters of Ayushmann Khuranna, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal are out now. The teaser will be out on Tuesday, August 19.



War 2 collects Rs 6 crore on first Monday against Coolie's Rs 1.50 crore in Hindi

War 2 crashed on its first Monday as it could add only Rs 6 crore to the tally, bringing the total box office collection to Rs 131 crore net. While on the other hand, Coolie could collect Rs 1.40 crore to Rs 1.60 crore in Hindi, taking the cume to Rs 20 crore net. Both movies are heading for disappointing ends in the Hindi markets.

ALSO READ: Sikandar director AR Murugadoss calls shooting with Salman Khan 'not easy', says 'He turns up to sets by 8 pm'