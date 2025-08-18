Priyanka Chopra has a message for Shahid Kapoor as Kaminey turns 16 and recalls getting Vishal Bhardwaj’s call in Miami

Priyanka Chopra, celebrated for her versatility and impeccable choice of roles, impressed the audience with her performance in the critically acclaimed film Kaminey. August 14 marks 16 years since the release of this film, and the actress feels nostalgic about her journey in the action movie. Priyanka reminisced about how she received the offer for the film, mentioned how her wish to work with Vishal Bhardwaj was fulfilled, and even praised her co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Priyanka Chopra feels nostalgic as Kaminey turns 16

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a lengthy note reflecting on her journey with this film. She posted some snaps from Kaminey and recalled receiving the film's offer while she was filming Dostana in Miami with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. She mentioned how she thought Vishal Bhardwaj would never cast her because of her "commercial“ image at the time.

The Kaminey actor wrote, "Sweety Bhope. I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped shoot , I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time."

She remembered Vishal Bhardwaj came to Miami to tell her the story of Kaminey and mentioned how her character had approximately 8 scenes in the film. Priyanka said Bhardwaj promised her of making something incredible for her in the film and expressed how "greedy" she was to work with him.

Priyanka mentioned that Kaminey proved to be a turning point in her career and confessed that she learned a lot from the director of the movie.

Praising her co-star Shahid Kapoor and more, she continued, "@shahidkapoor was sensational in his double role. #AmolGupte was unforgettable. I also met @mubinarattonsey for the first time on this set. Those were the times. 16 years ago! Thought I’d share the experience. Have any of you watched it?"

Set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, Kaminey revolved around the rivalry between twins. Kaminey released on the big screens on August 14.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film, the actress is set to be a part of SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project, SSMB29, reportedly titled Globetrotter. With Priyanka, this movie features Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

