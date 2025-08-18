Karisma Kapoor's late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira breaks silence on Rs 30,000 crore property feud: 'We are fighting for...'

More than a month after Sunjay Kapur's sudden demise, he continues to grab headlines in the ongoing estate feud worth Rs 30,000 crore. Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur was recently served a legal notice by Sona Comstar, a company in which the late businessman served as a chairman. Now, his sister, Mandhira Kapur has spoken out strongly, expressing her outrage and vowing to stand by her mom.

Mandhira Kapur breaks her silence over legal notice sent to her mom

In a recent interview with NDTV, Mandhira has publicly stated that it is "harsh" for her 80-year-old mother, Rani Kapur to be served a notice and told that she has nothing to do with the company.

She emphasized that her mother was a co-founder with her late father, Surinder Kapur, and played a crucial role in building the empire from its beginnings.

Mandhira Kapur says the family is 'fighting' for the legacy

Mandhira alleged that they have been recently informed that all their assets have been moved to a "so-called trust” while leaving them sidelined. "How do you tell your mother, who is 80, who has lost not only her husband but her son as well that you have nothing today?

"We are fighting for our father’s legacy," she added.

Mandhira Kapur calls Priya Sachdev's suggestion of bringing Rani Kapur to Delhi residence 'impractical'

Mandhira Kapur also reacted to Priya Sachdev Kapur (late Sanjay Kapur's wife)'s suggestion of asking his mother to move in their residence in Delhi. Calling it 'impractical', Mandhira stated that it is quite "tough" for her mom to go to the house.

Sanjay Kapur's sister Mandhira added that her mother isn't "emotionally ready" to face that she has lost her son. She expressed that it feels like a "nightmare which we want to wake up from".

This comes after Sona Comstar has vehemently rejected Rani Kapur's allegations of mismanagement and coercion. The company reportedly stated that Kapur's mom has not been a shareholder since 2019 and has not held any official role in the company.

Sunjay Kapur, who was the former husband of actress, Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12, 2025 while playing polo in London.

