Sikandar director AR Murugadoss calls shooting with Salman Khan 'not easy', says 'He turns up to sets by 8 pm'

Salman Khan is one of the most prominent and commercially successful actors in Indian cinema, who continues to entertain the audience in his career spanning several decades. There is a perception about him that he often arrives late at work. Filmmaker AR Murugadoss recently spoke about Salman's working style that the superstar used to come on the sets of Sikandar by 8 pm.

AR Murugadoss talks about working with Salman Khan, says it is "not easy"

During a recent YouTube podcast with Valaipechu Voice, AR Murugadoss got candid about working with Salman Khan in Sikandar while providing his perspective on the challenges he encountered during the making of the 2025 release. The filmmaker shared that it was "not easy" to work with a star like Salman due to the latter's unique working style.

Salman Khan used to arrive at night for the Sikandar shoot

The Sikandar director revealed that the team used to wait for the 59-year-old superstar who would arrive on set quite late, not until 8:00 pm. The filmmaker, who is accustomed to early morning shoots, recalled that they filmed day sequences during the night, which created a significant hurdle for the crew.

"It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up to sets only by 8 PM. We are people who are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there," he said.

Child artists would be 'tired' and 'usually dozed off'

AR Murugadoss further recounted that Salman Khan's working style created difficulties for other actors, especially child artists, who would become tired and fall asleep during the late-night sessions. The 50-year-old director stated that he would shoot with kids at 2:00 am even if the scene was them returning from school.

Earlier in an interview with India Today this year, Salman Khan addressed the rumors of him arriving late on set. The Tiger 3 actor responded to the claim by saying that his "timings are different". Talking about maintaining disciplined work ethic, Salman added that once the superstar reaches on set, he doesn't go back to his vanity van or sit down.

Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar marked AR Murugadoss' theatrical comeback in Bollywood after nine years. Murugadoss has previously helmed three Hindi releases, Ghajini, Akira, and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

