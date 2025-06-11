PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day- Gauri Khan and Suhana turn heads at airport, Kajol redefines elegance in saree

It's been another busy day for the paparazzi as many Bollywood celebrities were snapped today (June 11) in the city. From Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan looking absolutely cool at the airport to Kajol lighting up the mood in a beautiful saree, let's take a quick look at the celebrity spottings of the day.

1. Khushi Kapoor smiles and brings her irresistible charm

Dressed casually, Khushi Kapoor was spotted smiling and waving at the camera. The Loveyapa actress sported a casual look in a black hoodie paired with grey pants. She was seen entering a lift and waved at the camera.

2. Kajol stuns in ethnic wear, channeling her inner desi girl

Kajol looked adorable in new saree. Gearing up for the release of Maa, the actress flaunted her black and turquoise floral saree and won hearts with her ever-charming beauty.

3. Yug Devgn keeps it simple and cool

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug Devgn was also snapped in the city. He was spotted coming out of the gym wearing a grey T-shirt on an all-black bottom.

4. Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan's airport diaries are all about style and glam

Mom-daughter duo Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted together at the airport. While Gauri donned a white shirt and blue denim, Suhana flaunted her chic look in a black top and blue denim. They once again proved that simplicity never fades away!

5. Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma pose together

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma were spotted twinning in black outfits. The duo will be seen romancing each other in the upcoming movie, Laikey Laikaa.

6. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput snapped in candid looks

Shahid Kapoor warmly greeted the shutterbugs before getting into the car, while his wife Mira Kapoor was caught on camera as she headed somewhere. She donned a printed top and metallic silver bottom.

7. Pooja Hegde redefines airport looks in basic attire

Pooja Hegde arrived at the airport wearing the evergreen black shirt and white top. Elevating her style, she opted for a pair of blue denim. The actress posed for the camera, and we were in awe of her sweet gesture.

