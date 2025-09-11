Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas channel Mr & Mrs Smith at 2025 New York Fashion Week appearance: PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are giving us couple goals on multiple fronts with their latest appearance! On September 10, New York City was graced by the presence of the power duo as they stepped out for the Ralph Lauren fashion show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week. Posing on the busy streets before heading into the venue, they channeled the very vibes that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had going for them in the 2005 spy actioner. The fashion show was held at the brand’s Madison Avenue headquarters and invited the presence of the designer himself.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas take on sleek charm

Dressed in a skirt-blazer combo, Priyanka Chopra had the best bronze makeup to go with it alongside her enviable mane, which swayed as she walked. Looking like an absolute Boss Queen, she strutted hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas into the spot. She paired a lined grey blazer with an almost see-through long maxi skirt. Instead of going for any buttons on her top, she opted for a big chunky belt that accentuated her waist in a cinched look, while the flowy nature of the skirt glided with her into the show. Keeping the accessories to a low, she only went for small hoop earrings and a couple of rings.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, was decked out from top to bottom brown fit. His curls resting atop his head, the singer kept his eyes shielded from the flashes with rimmed sunglasses over a loosely fitted brown suit over a white shirt. He went for matching shoes and a printed tie, adding some pop to his otherwise plain look.

The two interacted with their pals at the fashion event, sitting beside Usher and wife Jennifer Goicoechea. Other attendees at the New York Fashion Week show included Oprah Winfrey, Anna Wintour, Jessica Chastain, Mindy Kaling, Camila Coelho, Ariana DeBose, Yao Chen, Tylynn Nguyen, Naomi Watts, Elsa Hosk, Delaney Rowe, Madeline Argy, aespa’s Winter, and more.

