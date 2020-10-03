EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani shoots with Farah Khan & Avinash Gowariker; Is a project on cards for the star?

As Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Indoo Ki Jawani, her pic with Farah Khan and Avinash Gowariker has sparked speculations about the new project.

Kiara Advani has been on a roll these days. Post the phenomenal success of the starrer Kabir Singh, the lady has managed to be among the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. Besides, the success of Good Newzz added on to her star ride. And while all eyes are on her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani, here comes an exciting piece of news for Kiara’s fans across the world. Pinkvilla has exclusively got hands on a picture of the Good Newzz actress from a shooting set.

In this exclusive picture, Kiara was seen shooting with Farah Khan and Avinash Gowariker. Everyone in the pic was seen wearing masks in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. It looked like they were checking the shot. Although not much information has been revealed about this picture, it has certainly got the tongues wagging about Kiara’s new project. Looks like Kiara is all set to collaborate with Farah and Avinash in a project soon. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made.

As of now, Kiara is making the headlines for Indoo Ki Jawani. While the movie is expected to be the first movie to hit the theatres after the COVID 19 pandemic, it is already grabbing the eyeballs for the actress’ sizzling moves in the first song of the movie – Hasina Pagal Deewani. Apart from Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah along with rumoured beau .

