'You will never earn that money': Tillotama Shome recalls a director's harsh words, reveals what happened next

Tillotama Shome is one of the versatile actresses in the entertainment industry, consistently impressing fans with her remarkable acting skills. Despite her immense talent, she previously revealed that a director once told her she could never earn a significant amount of money in the industry due to its inherent norms. She also shared how she proved the director wrong by getting a high amount for a film.

Tillotama Shome remembers what a director told her

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Tillotama Shome recalled an experience with a film director who paid her a very low fee for one of her roles. At the wrap-up party of the film, someone asked her about something she would desire. Shome remembered saying that she wanted to buy an expensive car and expressed her wish to earn a particular amount from a film so she could afford it.

She recounted the director's response, "I'm sorry to break this to you, but you will never earn that money. It's unfair. Unfortunately, you are very talented, but in this industry, the way it is, you will never earn that money."

The Paatal Lok Season 2 actress then shared what happened next.

She remembered, "I remember my next film. I negotiated for four months, knowing that was the best part I was ever going to get. I'm not going to name this, but it was everything that I wanted - creatively. But I fought for the money because it had to be double the amount that I had told the director."

Tillotama remembered what she did after she got the project and the money she wanted. She said, "And once I got that double the money, I sent a message to the director saying, 'By the way, I just closed the contract and I got paid this much. I think you should just know before you tell an actor that they can't do this."

She emphasized how important it was for her to let the director know. Jim Sarbh, who was sitting next to her, applauded her for this achievement.

Workwise, Tillotama Shome has been a part of several shows such as Lust Stories 2, Paatal Lok, Kota Factory: Season 3 and more.

