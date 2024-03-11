Funny K-dramas on Netflix can easily brighten your day within seconds. From an intricate story to a phenomenal cast, these shows truly have it all. Moreover, these series are certainly breaking the stereotype of K-dramas being only of the romantic genre and adding a fresh element to the industry.

11 most funniest K-dramas on Netflix

1. Mr. Queen

Starring Shin Hye Sun, Kim Jung Hyun, Bae Jong Ok, Na In Woo, Seol In Ah, and more, this K-drama is one of the funniest of the bunch. It is a historical comedy series that follows the story of a modern-day man, Jang Bong Hwan, who gets transported back in time and wakes up in the body of Queen Kim So Yong during the Joseon Dynasty. Hilarity ensues as he navigates palace politics and tries to find a way back to the present. The show scored an IMDB rating of 8.6 out of 10.

2. The Sound Of Your Heart

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, The Sound Of Your Heart centers on the life of cartoonist Jo Suk, his family, and his quirky friends. With its slapstick humor and endearing characters, this show guarantees non-stop laughter. It stars Lee Kwang Soo, Jung So Min, Kim Dae Myung, Kim Byeong Ok and more. Moreover, it has an IMDB rating of 8.1 out of 10.

3. Vincenzo

Starring Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taec Yeon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and more, this K-drama was one of the most popular ones during its release. With an IMDB rating of 8.9 out of 10, it tells the story of Vincenzo Cassano, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who returns to South Korea and gets entangled in a battle against corrupt conglomerates. Mixing dark comedy with intense action, this series offers a unique blend of humor and suspense.

Advertisement

4. Welcome To Waikiki

Welcome To Waikiki quickly became a fan favorite upon its release due to its hilarious story and relatable characters. It follows the lives of three friends who run a failing guesthouse in Itaewon. As they try to revive their business, they encounter various comedic mishaps and unexpected challenges. This series is a delightful mix of slapstick humor and heartwarming moments. The cast of the series includes Kim Jung Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, Son Seung Won, and more. Additionally, it garnered an 8.0 IMDB rating.

5. Reply 1988

Set in the late 1980s, the series stars Lee Hye Ri, Park Bo Gum, Ryu Jun Yeol, and more. The series depicts the everyday lives of five friends and their families living in a Seoul neighborhood. With its nostalgic setting and relatable characters, this series offers plenty of laughter along with heartfelt moments. The show scored an IMDB rating of 9.1 out of 10.

6. So Not Worth It

Starring Park Se Wan, Shin Hyun Seung, Choi Young Jae (from GOT7), Minnie (from (G)I-DLE), Han Hyun Min, and more, the series is a hilarious sitcom that follows a group of international students living in a dormitory at a Korean university. The show explores their friendships, romances, and misadventures, offering plenty of laughs along the way.

7. Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist combines heartwarming moments with laugh-out-loud humor as it follows the lives of five doctors who have been friends since medical school. Their quirky personalities and the amusing situations they find themselves in make this drama a delightful watch. It stars Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do and more. With a total of 2 seasons, it has an IMDB rating of 8.8 out of 10.

8. Be Melodramatic

The series is a refreshing take on the romantic comedy genre, focusing on the lives of three women in their thirties navigating love, career, and friendship in Seoul. With its witty dialogue and relatable characters, this drama offers both laughter and heartfelt moments. With an IMDB rating of 8 out of 10, the cast includes Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong, Gong Myung, and more.



Advertisement

9. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Starring Lee Sung Kyung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Jae Yoon, and Kyung Soo Jin, the K-drama’s clips still go viral on social media years after its release. follows the story of a weightlifter who falls in love with a swimmer while attending the same university. The story takes a different take on love and breaks the traditional norms, which makes it even more popular among fans. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.3 out of 10.

10. True Beauty

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, it revolves around a high school girl who masters the art of makeup to hide her insecurities about her appearance. It leads to an interesting love triangle, which leads to extremely funny moments throughout. The show stars Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeop, Park Yoo Na, and more. Moreover, it has an IMDB score of 8 out of 10, which makes it a must-watch.

11. A Business Proposal

The list would remain incomplete if one of the best romantic comedy K-dramas on Netflix was not added to it. When a successful CEO decides to hire a woman to be his fake fiancée, comedic chaos ensues. As they navigate their complicated relationship, misunderstandings, and unexpected feelings, viewers are treated to a light-hearted yet touching romantic comedy. The show stars Kim Se Jeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah in the lead roles. It received an 8.1 rating on IMDB.

Advertisement



These 11 funny K-dramas on Netflix promise to tickle your funny bone and leave you with a smile on your face. Whether you're in the mood for light-hearted comedy or heartwarming romance, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Moreover, the talented cast will make sure to keep the viewers stuck for the long haul.