BTS’ Jungkook collaborating with Charlie Puth again? J-Hope updates as SUGA, RM and Jimin get cooking in studio

BTS’ J-Hope shared a carousel of moments capturing the group’s time in Los Angeles. Among the many photos of the team members resting, one particularly grabbed attention. Singer Charlie Puth was seen jamming with the members and having a jolly good time, raising speculations of another collaboration between the two acts after Jungkook’s Left and Right featuring the American singer-songwriter. Moreover, the other members were seen recording in what appeared to be a famous studio in the States, where Standing Next to You was previously made.

Charlie Puth is back in the studio with BTS, another hit on the way?

J-Hope’s update, captioned, “I’m out in LA”, saw glimpses of BTS members ‘cooking’ with rounds upon rounds of recording sessions. In one of the videos, member SUGA could be seen playing a guitar. A rare sight, fans were happy to see him back in action and work on another banger. Moreover, member RM was seen in the recording room, probably getting some raps in. Their chilling sessions included Jimin and V, the latter of whom also appeared in his own update.

The most important highlight in the series of photos and videos came last with singer Charlie Puth humoring the BTS members with a fidget spinner. Jungkook could be seen laughing with him over a muted conversation. V’s own photo showed the American producer riding a scooter and Jimin in the same fit as in J-Hope’s update, giving an impression that the group was indeed all together, sans Jin, who is known to be on his solo tour.

The group has been working hard while staying at a secret location in Los Angeles. Set to release a new album in spring 2026, the team has been moving to and fro, from the US to South Korea. The highly anticipated new record will be the group’s first since all members wrapped up their military services.

Earlier today, BTS denied having recorded or being a part of the rumored Michael Jackson tribute album, silencing any reports saying otherwise and putting a stop to the ‘song stealing’ accusations that have been making the rounds. They vowed to be committed to disseminating misinformation.

