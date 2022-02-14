5 K pop songs to add to your Valentine’s Day playlist featuring BTS, SEVENTEEN, GOT7 & more

Valentine’s Day comes with a few basic requirements to make the day complete: chocolates, flowers, and the perfect soundtrack. Whether you’re spending this Valentine’s Day with a special someone or focusing on giving yourself some good old TLC, there’s a K-pop song out there, waiting to add the last remaining bit of sparkle to your plan. To celebrate the international day of love, we’ve put together 5 K-pop tracks that you should definitely consider adding to your playlist for the day!

BTS - Boy With Luv feat. Halsey

With its Korean title translating to ‘A Poem for the Small Things’, this 2019 BTS track is unmissable when it comes to this list. A sweet, catchy song, ‘Boy With Luv’ maintains a wispy sunniness throughout.

Pentagon - Shine

Pentagon’s ‘Shine’ is the boy group’s 2018 take on a lovestruck concept. The song is a sweet foray into what it means to harbour a secret crush, with a minimalist sound and a retro-reminiscent vibe.

AKMU - 200%

Quite a realistic depiction of a teenage crush, AKMU’s ‘200%’ combines smart, catchy lyrics, with a music video exploring how one might behave if 200% convinced that they are in love. The sibling duo’s first debut single released in 2014, the track maintains its original freshness, nearly eight years later.

SEVENTEEN - Ready to love

SEVENTEEN’s ‘Ready to love’ presents a different side of the boy group compared to their other powerful releases. The pastel-tuned music video goes perfectly with the songs lyrics that discuss attempting to express one’s feelings for someone whom you looked at as a friend all this while.

GOT7 - Confession Song

A track that is quite impossible not to love, GOT7’s ‘Confession Song’ sees the group making a surprise visit to a school and helping students confess to their crushes in the most fun and adorable ways.

