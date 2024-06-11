The South Korean entertainment industry has produced countless actors who are known for their phenomenal performances across various projects and genres. One such generational actor is none other than Bae Jong Ok who is known for her expressive performances and ability to pull off any character. In this listicle, we will talk about some of the best Bae Jong Ok movies and TV shows that made their impact even years after their release.

9 Best Bae Jong Ok movies and TV shows

1. Five Senses of Eros

Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Jang Hyuk, Cha Hyun Jung

Director: Hur Jin Ho, Min Kyu Dong, Oh Ki Hwan, Yu Yeong Sik, Daniel H. Byun

Runtime: 128 minutes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2009

Five Senses of Eros is an anthology film composed of five distinct love stories, each exploring different facets of romance and desire. Bae Jong Ok stars in the fifth story, portraying a character whose emotional journey highlights the complexity and depth of human relationships.

2. The Last Blossom

Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Kim Kap Soo, Hwang Jung Min

Director: Min Kyu Dong

Runtime: 124 minutes

Genre: Drama, Family

Release Year: 2011

The plot of the movie follows a family dealing with the impending loss of their beloved mother, who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Bae Jong Ok plays the role of the mother and delivers a poignant performance, capturing the emotions of a person in turmoil. As the family comes to terms with her condition, the film portrays their emotional journey, highlighting the importance of family bonds and reconciliation.

3. Dances with the Wind

Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Lee Sung Jae

Director: Park Jae Soo

Runtime: 92 minutes

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2004

The story of the film is centered around a man named Hyuk, who is deeply passionate about dance. Struggling with personal and professional challenges, Hyuk finds solace and expression through his art. The film beautifully captures the transformative power of dance, illustrating how it becomes a medium for Hyuk to navigate life's hardships and discover his true self.

4. In Between Seasons

Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Lee Won Geun, Ji Yoon Ho

Director: Lee Dong-eun

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Drama, Family

Release Year: 2016

In Between Seasons tells the story of a mother, played by Bae Jong Ok, who discovers her son's secret relationship with his male friend after a tragic accident. The film delicately explores themes of acceptance, love, and family dynamics as the characters navigate their emotions and societal expectations.

5. Innocence

Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Shin Hye Sun, Heo Joon Ho

Director: Park Sang Hyun

Runtime: 110 minutes

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Release Year: 2020

Innocence is a gripping legal drama about a lawyer named Jung In, who returns to her rural hometown to defend her mother, accused of poisoning guests at a funeral. As the lawyer digs deeper into the case, she uncovers long-buried secrets and corruption, fighting to prove her mother's innocence. Bae Jong Ok plays the role of the mother and adequately gives a compelling performance.

6. Unknown Woman (Also known as Nameless Woman)

Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Oh Ji Eun, Park Yoon Jae, Seo Ji Seok

Director: Kim Myung Wook

Runtime: Approximately 30 minutes per episode

Genre: Melodrama, Family, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

The plot of the K-drama follows a woman who loses everything she holds dear and plots meticulous revenge against those who wronged her. With themes of betrayal, sacrifice, and retribution, this drama navigates the complex relationships and dark secrets that shape the characters' lives.

7. Graceful Family

Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Im Soo Hyang, Lee Jang Woo

Director: Han Chul Soo

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Mystery, Drama, Family

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

Graceful Family revolves around the story of a rich heiress, Mo Seok Hee, whose mother suddenly passes away. However, she joins forces with a lawyer Heo Yoon Do, to uncover the truth as they believe it is a murder. The show also touches upon themes such as class divide, corruption, etc.

8. Mr. Queen

Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Shin Hye Sun, Kim Jung Hyun

Director: Yoon Sung Sik

Runtime: Approximately 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020-2021

Mr. Queen is a historical fantasy drama where a modern-day chef's soul gets trapped in the body of a queen from the Joseon Dynasty. As he navigates palace politics and the daily life of a queen, comedic and dramatic events unfold, challenging both his identity and the people around him.

Bae Jong Ok plays the role of the royal grandmother who is cold and extremely calculative. The actress stands out with her performance and reminds everyone of the icon that she is.

9. Longing for You

Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Na In Woo, Kim Ji Eun, Kwon Yool

Director: Han Chul Soo

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

The plot of the show follows the journey of a detective as he seeks to uncover the truth behind his brother's mysterious death. The series showcases a complicated story as the protagonist delves deeper into a web of crime and corruption that threatens to destroy everything he holds dear.

The above-mentioned Bae Jong Ok movies and TV shows have some of the most exceptional storytelling that will leave a lasting impression on everyone. Furthermore, the actress never fails to deliver stellar performances which enhances the storytelling process.

