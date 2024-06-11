9 Bae Jong Ok movies and TV shows: Mr. Queen, In Between Seasons and more
Let’s check out some of best Bae Jong Ok movies and TV shows where she gave stellar performances and these will stay with one for days.
The South Korean entertainment industry has produced countless actors who are known for their phenomenal performances across various projects and genres. One such generational actor is none other than Bae Jong Ok who is known for her expressive performances and ability to pull off any character. In this listicle, we will talk about some of the best Bae Jong Ok movies and TV shows that made their impact even years after their release.
9 Best Bae Jong Ok movies and TV shows
1. Five Senses of Eros
Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Jang Hyuk, Cha Hyun Jung
Director: Hur Jin Ho, Min Kyu Dong, Oh Ki Hwan, Yu Yeong Sik, Daniel H. Byun
Runtime: 128 minutes
Genre: Romance, Drama
Release Year: 2009
Five Senses of Eros is an anthology film composed of five distinct love stories, each exploring different facets of romance and desire. Bae Jong Ok stars in the fifth story, portraying a character whose emotional journey highlights the complexity and depth of human relationships.
2. The Last Blossom
Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Kim Kap Soo, Hwang Jung Min
Director: Min Kyu Dong
Runtime: 124 minutes
Genre: Drama, Family
Release Year: 2011
The plot of the movie follows a family dealing with the impending loss of their beloved mother, who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Bae Jong Ok plays the role of the mother and delivers a poignant performance, capturing the emotions of a person in turmoil. As the family comes to terms with her condition, the film portrays their emotional journey, highlighting the importance of family bonds and reconciliation.
3. Dances with the Wind
Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Lee Sung Jae
Director: Park Jae Soo
Runtime: 92 minutes
Genre: Drama
Release Year: 2004
The story of the film is centered around a man named Hyuk, who is deeply passionate about dance. Struggling with personal and professional challenges, Hyuk finds solace and expression through his art. The film beautifully captures the transformative power of dance, illustrating how it becomes a medium for Hyuk to navigate life's hardships and discover his true self.
4. In Between Seasons
Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Lee Won Geun, Ji Yoon Ho
Director: Lee Dong-eun
Runtime: 115 minutes
Genre: Drama, Family
Release Year: 2016
In Between Seasons tells the story of a mother, played by Bae Jong Ok, who discovers her son's secret relationship with his male friend after a tragic accident. The film delicately explores themes of acceptance, love, and family dynamics as the characters navigate their emotions and societal expectations.
5. Innocence
Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Shin Hye Sun, Heo Joon Ho
Director: Park Sang Hyun
Runtime: 110 minutes
Genre: Drama, Mystery
Release Year: 2020
Innocence is a gripping legal drama about a lawyer named Jung In, who returns to her rural hometown to defend her mother, accused of poisoning guests at a funeral. As the lawyer digs deeper into the case, she uncovers long-buried secrets and corruption, fighting to prove her mother's innocence. Bae Jong Ok plays the role of the mother and adequately gives a compelling performance.
6. Unknown Woman (Also known as Nameless Woman)
Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Oh Ji Eun, Park Yoon Jae, Seo Ji Seok
Director: Kim Myung Wook
Runtime: Approximately 30 minutes per episode
Genre: Melodrama, Family, Romance
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2017
The plot of the K-drama follows a woman who loses everything she holds dear and plots meticulous revenge against those who wronged her. With themes of betrayal, sacrifice, and retribution, this drama navigates the complex relationships and dark secrets that shape the characters' lives.
7. Graceful Family
Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Im Soo Hyang, Lee Jang Woo
Director: Han Chul Soo
Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
Genre: Mystery, Drama, Family
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2019
Graceful Family revolves around the story of a rich heiress, Mo Seok Hee, whose mother suddenly passes away. However, she joins forces with a lawyer Heo Yoon Do, to uncover the truth as they believe it is a murder. The show also touches upon themes such as class divide, corruption, etc.
8. Mr. Queen
Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Shin Hye Sun, Kim Jung Hyun
Director: Yoon Sung Sik
Runtime: Approximately 70 minutes per episode
Genre: Historical, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2020-2021
Mr. Queen is a historical fantasy drama where a modern-day chef's soul gets trapped in the body of a queen from the Joseon Dynasty. As he navigates palace politics and the daily life of a queen, comedic and dramatic events unfold, challenging both his identity and the people around him.
Bae Jong Ok plays the role of the royal grandmother who is cold and extremely calculative. The actress stands out with her performance and reminds everyone of the icon that she is.
9. Longing for You
Cast: Bae Jong Ok, Na In Woo, Kim Ji Eun, Kwon Yool
Director: Han Chul Soo
Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Drama
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2023
The plot of the show follows the journey of a detective as he seeks to uncover the truth behind his brother's mysterious death. The series showcases a complicated story as the protagonist delves deeper into a web of crime and corruption that threatens to destroy everything he holds dear.
The above-mentioned Bae Jong Ok movies and TV shows have some of the most exceptional storytelling that will leave a lasting impression on everyone. Furthermore, the actress never fails to deliver stellar performances which enhances the storytelling process.
