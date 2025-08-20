9 South movies to watch on OTT this week: Pawan Kalayan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu to Fahadh Faasil’s Maareesan
From historical actioners to comedy thrillers, here’s a curated list of South Indian films to stream on OTT this week.
New South Indian films are here once again on streaming platforms, bringing some of the much-awaited content to the comfort of your home. If you’re wondering what to watch this week, check out this list of South OTT releases now.
9 South movies to watch on OTT this week
1. Hari Hara Veera Mallu
- Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar
- Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Historical Action Adventure
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming date: August 20, 2025
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a historical action-adventure film that tells the story of Veera Mallu, an outlaw similar to Robin Hood. Initially recruited by the King of Kollur, the warrior impresses Qutub Shah, who entrusts him with a mission to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor from Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
What follows is an alternative historical perspective, with the mission to reclaim the diamond and elements of personal vendetta embedded within it. Whether Veera Mallu succeeds in his mission and what emotional scars he carries form the crux of the story.
2. Soothravakyam
- Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, Meenakshi Madhavi, Nazeef, Anagha, Divya M Nair
- Director: Eugien Jos Chirammel
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes
- Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
- Streaming date: August 21, 2025
Soothravakyam is a comedy drama featuring Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. The film follows the story of Christo Xavier, a sub-inspector who tries to transform his police station into a community hub to uplift local youth.
However, conflict arises when one of the students he mentors goes missing, leading to an unexpected turmoil. Apart from Shine, various other actors like Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, and more are part of the ensemble cast.
3. Kapata Nataka Sutradhari
- Cast: Abhirama Arjuna, Dhiraj MV, Murali Shankar, Greeshma Sridhar, Sri Sagar, Varun Gururaj
- Director: Dhiraj MV
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Political Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 32 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming date: August 22, 2025
Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is a Kannada-language political comedy drama that narrates what unfolds when a Muslim boy gets trapped inside a 1000-year-old temple, triggering chaos.
The movie, directed by Dhiraj MV in his directorial debut, features him as Mohammad Ismail, who gets trapped beneath an elephant idol of the special temple. The story aims to address societal prejudices through a humorous narrative.
4. Thalaivan Thalaivii
- Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, Myna Nandhini, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saravanan, RK Suresh, Kaali Venkat, Aruldoss
- Director: Pandiraaj
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Family Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming date: August 22, 2025
Thalaivan Thalaivii follows the story of Aagasaveeran, a roadside eatery owner seeking marriage, who connects with Perarasi. Despite her higher education, the two bond over their shared love for food.
When her parents opposed their match, Perarasi severed ties with her family and entered wedlock with Aagasaveeran. The couple then faces several challenges, mainly due to his mother and sister.
How they overcome difficulties and navigate their relationship is the heart of the story.
5. Perumani
- Cast: Sunny Wayne, Vinay Forrt, Lukman Avaran, Deepa Thomas, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Navas Vallikkunnu
- Director: KB Maju
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes
- Where to watch: Saina Play
- Streaming date: August 21, 2025
Perumani tells the tale of a Bengali man who finds himself in a Kerala village. As the superstitious villagers start to believe he has a divine presence, they do everything they can to make him stay and settle down there. Will they manage to make him stay beyond all odds, and is there any truth to their beliefs, becomes the central focus of the story.
6. Kothapallilo Okappudu
- Cast: Manoj Chandra, Monika T, Usha Bonela, Ravindra Vijay, Banerjee, Bongu Satti, Phani
- Director: Praveena Paruchuri
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Where to watch: Aha Video
- Streaming date: August 22, 2025
Kothapallilo Okappudu follows the story of Ramakrishna, an employee of a moneylender who is in love with Savitri. However, when they’re caught sneaking around at night, chaos ensues. What challenges will they face in their relationship make up the rest of the film.
7. Sarkeet
- Cast: Asif Ali, Orhan Hyder, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol, Remya Suresh, Swathi Das Prabhu, Prasanth Alexander
- Director: Thamar KV
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
- Streaming date: TBA
Sarkeet, starring Asif Ali in the lead role, is slated to release on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX. The family drama directed by Thamar KV is expected to premiere this week, although an official streaming date has not been announced yet.
The story revolves around a Malayali couple living in the UAE, struggling to raise their son, who has ADHD. Their lives take a new turn when an unemployed man enters the picture, leading to unexpected challenges.
8. Kolahalam
- Cast: Santhosh Puthan, Anusha Aravindakshan, Vishnu Balakrishnan, Priya Sreejith, Swathy Mohanan, Chithra Prasad
- Director: Rasheed Parambil
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 35 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming date: August 22, 2025
Kolahalam is a heartfelt comedy set during the 16 hours between an old man’s death and his funeral. A thief’s break-in triggers a chain of chaotic events, resulting in a string of hilarious and emotional moments.
9. Maareesan
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah
- Director: Sudheesh Sankar
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming date: August 22, 2025
Maareesan is a Tamil-language comedy thriller starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, set to stream on Netflix. The story follows Dhayalan, a thief who stumbles upon Velayudham Pillai, an amnesiac. Hoping to trick him, Dhayalan inadvertently embarks on a road trip with him, only to uncover a darker secret about Pillai.
