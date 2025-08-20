9 South movies to watch on OTT this week: Pawan Kalayan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu to Fahadh Faasil’s Maareesan

New South Indian films are here once again on streaming platforms, bringing some of the much-awaited content to the comfort of your home. If you’re wondering what to watch this week, check out this list of South OTT releases now.

9 South movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Advertisement

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar

Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna

Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Historical Action Adventure

Historical Action Adventure Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming date: August 20, 2025

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a historical action-adventure film that tells the story of Veera Mallu, an outlaw similar to Robin Hood. Initially recruited by the King of Kollur, the warrior impresses Qutub Shah, who entrusts him with a mission to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor from Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

What follows is an alternative historical perspective, with the mission to reclaim the diamond and elements of personal vendetta embedded within it. Whether Veera Mallu succeeds in his mission and what emotional scars he carries form the crux of the story.

2. Soothravakyam

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, Meenakshi Madhavi, Nazeef, Anagha, Divya M Nair

Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, Meenakshi Madhavi, Nazeef, Anagha, Divya M Nair Director: Eugien Jos Chirammel

Eugien Jos Chirammel Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Streaming date: August 21, 2025

Advertisement

Soothravakyam is a comedy drama featuring Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. The film follows the story of Christo Xavier, a sub-inspector who tries to transform his police station into a community hub to uplift local youth.

However, conflict arises when one of the students he mentors goes missing, leading to an unexpected turmoil. Apart from Shine, various other actors like Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, and more are part of the ensemble cast.

3. Kapata Nataka Sutradhari

Cast: Abhirama Arjuna, Dhiraj MV, Murali Shankar, Greeshma Sridhar, Sri Sagar, Varun Gururaj

Abhirama Arjuna, Dhiraj MV, Murali Shankar, Greeshma Sridhar, Sri Sagar, Varun Gururaj Director: Dhiraj MV

Dhiraj MV Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Political Comedy Drama

Political Comedy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 32 minutes

1 hour and 32 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: August 22, 2025

Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is a Kannada-language political comedy drama that narrates what unfolds when a Muslim boy gets trapped inside a 1000-year-old temple, triggering chaos.

The movie, directed by Dhiraj MV in his directorial debut, features him as Mohammad Ismail, who gets trapped beneath an elephant idol of the special temple. The story aims to address societal prejudices through a humorous narrative.

Advertisement

4. Thalaivan Thalaivii

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, Myna Nandhini, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saravanan, RK Suresh, Kaali Venkat, Aruldoss

Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, Myna Nandhini, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saravanan, RK Suresh, Kaali Venkat, Aruldoss Director: Pandiraaj

Pandiraaj Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming date: August 22, 2025

Thalaivan Thalaivii follows the story of Aagasaveeran, a roadside eatery owner seeking marriage, who connects with Perarasi. Despite her higher education, the two bond over their shared love for food.

When her parents opposed their match, Perarasi severed ties with her family and entered wedlock with Aagasaveeran. The couple then faces several challenges, mainly due to his mother and sister.

How they overcome difficulties and navigate their relationship is the heart of the story.

5. Perumani

Cast: Sunny Wayne, Vinay Forrt, Lukman Avaran, Deepa Thomas, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Navas Vallikkunnu

Sunny Wayne, Vinay Forrt, Lukman Avaran, Deepa Thomas, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Navas Vallikkunnu Director: KB Maju

KB Maju Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming date: August 21, 2025

Advertisement

Perumani tells the tale of a Bengali man who finds himself in a Kerala village. As the superstitious villagers start to believe he has a divine presence, they do everything they can to make him stay and settle down there. Will they manage to make him stay beyond all odds, and is there any truth to their beliefs, becomes the central focus of the story.

6. Kothapallilo Okappudu

Cast: Manoj Chandra, Monika T, Usha Bonela, Ravindra Vijay, Banerjee, Bongu Satti, Phani

Manoj Chandra, Monika T, Usha Bonela, Ravindra Vijay, Banerjee, Bongu Satti, Phani Director: Praveena Paruchuri

Praveena Paruchuri Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming date: August 22, 2025

Kothapallilo Okappudu follows the story of Ramakrishna, an employee of a moneylender who is in love with Savitri. However, when they’re caught sneaking around at night, chaos ensues. What challenges will they face in their relationship make up the rest of the film.

7. Sarkeet

Cast: Asif Ali, Orhan Hyder, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol, Remya Suresh, Swathi Das Prabhu, Prasanth Alexander

Asif Ali, Orhan Hyder, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol, Remya Suresh, Swathi Das Prabhu, Prasanth Alexander Director: Thamar KV

Thamar KV Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming date: TBA

Sarkeet, starring Asif Ali in the lead role, is slated to release on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX. The family drama directed by Thamar KV is expected to premiere this week, although an official streaming date has not been announced yet.

Advertisement

The story revolves around a Malayali couple living in the UAE, struggling to raise their son, who has ADHD. Their lives take a new turn when an unemployed man enters the picture, leading to unexpected challenges.

8. Kolahalam

Cast: Santhosh Puthan, Anusha Aravindakshan, Vishnu Balakrishnan, Priya Sreejith, Swathy Mohanan, Chithra Prasad

Santhosh Puthan, Anusha Aravindakshan, Vishnu Balakrishnan, Priya Sreejith, Swathy Mohanan, Chithra Prasad Director: Rasheed Parambil

Rasheed Parambil Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 35 minutes

1 hour and 35 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: August 22, 2025

Kolahalam is a heartfelt comedy set during the 16 hours between an old man’s death and his funeral. A thief’s break-in triggers a chain of chaotic events, resulting in a string of hilarious and emotional moments.

9. Maareesan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah

Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah Director: Sudheesh Sankar

Sudheesh Sankar Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: August 22, 2025

Maareesan is a Tamil-language comedy thriller starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, set to stream on Netflix. The story follows Dhayalan, a thief who stumbles upon Velayudham Pillai, an amnesiac. Hoping to trick him, Dhayalan inadvertently embarks on a road trip with him, only to uncover a darker secret about Pillai.

ALSO READ: Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan’s historical action film online after box office disaster