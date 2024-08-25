aespa takes top spot for singer brand reputation ranking for August; Lim Young Woong and SEVENTEEN closely follow

The brand reputation ranking for singer groups in August 2024 has been released, and aespa ended up at the top. It is one of the most prestigious rankings in South Korea that reveals which celebrities have been at the top of their game. Moreover, the data collected for the list is derived from pure numbers and statistics of various activities by artists.

On August 24, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, GP Korea, reported the list of boy group brand reputation rankings for August 2024, and aespa took the top spot with a total of 7,073,467 points. The girl group made their much-anticipated comeback with a full album titled Armageddon, which included two main tracks, one of the same name as the record and the other, Supernova. They also held their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, and performed across many cities and countries.

Lim Young Woong takes the second spot, the beloved South Korean trot singer, with a total of 6,031,267 points. Previously, the singer took up the top spot of the list for 41 consecutive months. This is a phenomenal feat and a major milestone for the artist, as it evidently shows the extent of his popularity in the country.

The third spot is taken by none other than K-pop giants SEVENTEEN, with a total of 3,959,166 points. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, they performed at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 and became the first K-pop group to headline it.

By collecting big data from July 15 to August 15, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Top 30 of idol group brand reputation rankings for August 2024

aespa Lim Young Woong SEVENTEEN IVE IU BLACKPINK Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji RIIZE DAY6 BTS TWICE (G)I-DLE TWS PSY Young Tak NCT Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Jay Park Lee Young Ji Jannabi BIBI Lee Chan Won Jang Yoon Jung Sung Si Kyung Kang Daniel ILLIT LE SSERAFIM Younha OH MY GIRL BABYMONSTER

