Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 37 Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Minsung under Tielle’s control, fans cannot wait for Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 37 to reveal what will happen next within the series. Get the release date, expected plot and more here.
The last chapter of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok saw Sung Suho confront the demon leader of the Paju stardust factory during the intense dungeon raid. Making use of his newly acquired skill from training with Ammut, Suho eliminates the leader, who refuses to disclose the Apostle’s location.
Beru’s memory extraction also fails to yield leads, but Esil regains some of her powers. Meanwhile, Tielle brainwashes Minsung into his first believer, revealing his goal to use him as a pawn to control S-Rank Hunter Lim Taegyu. His next target appears to be Miho.
Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 37 will likely expand on Tielle’s manipulations as he targets Hunters from the association to advance his plans. Suho may track down Minsung, potentially uncovering Tielle’s involvement and the Apostle’s location.
A conflict between Suho and the brainwashed Minsung is probable, with Minsung serving as an unwilling guide to Tielle. This could escalate into Suho confronting Tielle directly, bringing him closer to uncovering the Apostle’s intentions.
Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 37 is set for release in South Korea on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 12:00 am KST (and JST). Due to time zone differences, international readers can access it on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
The chapter will be available on KAKAO PAGE, a popular South Korean platform for webcomics. However, this version is in Korean. English-speaking fans can find Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 37 on Tapas, which offers global access to the series.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.