Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 9: Belle Learns Of Others Like Her—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Hymn: Erehwon,’ Belle’s chant restores her arms and Runding, allowing her to destroy Rusty Nail and impale Adonis. Mist investigates a new tunnel between the castle and catacombs. The Army of Insatiable Emptiness attacks, but Gaff rejects the god’s command to kill Sherry and unites with Guinness.

Adonis infects the machine with his power, but gets absorbed into a being that looks like Belle’s younger self. Sherry’s song begins, freeing the people’s minds, while Kitty is severely wounded while fighting. Belle clashes with the merged form and awakens in a modern city, similar to Earth.

Expected plot in Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 9

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 9 should continue Belle’s battle with the god in the real world. She will likely confront it with direct questions, though most replies may remain cryptic. A critical moment will involve her learning that beings like her exist in this world.

Encouraged by the answer, she will probably defeat the god. A final conversation with Adonis will likely occur before Schwert Land collapses. The episode is expected to end with Belle vowing to honor their sacrifice in her new life.

Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘Reason: Moonwork,’ Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 9 is going to be airing in Japan on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers in other regions can expect it to be available on May 30 as well, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

In Japan, the episode will also stream on platforms like the Anime Store, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video. Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 9 will stream internationally on Crunchyroll, which has confirmed dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

