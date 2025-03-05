Chainsaw Man Chapter 196: Asa To Reveal Yoru’s Plans; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And

The last Chainsaw Man chapter saw Asa tell Denji she took control from Yoru for the moment, then turned her weaponized finger on herself. Crying, she admits she lacks the courage to die and instead demands Denji kill her, warning of Yoru’s catastrophic plans.

When he refuses, she questions who he’d rather see dead. Denji attacks with a chair, frustrating Asa. He reassures her that guilt is pointless and suggests they have fun destroying buildings. Meanwhile, a nervous, concentric-eyed girl transfers to Fourth East High, declaring she wants to “save them.”

Chainsaw Man Chapter 196 will likely focus on the newly introduced transfer student, who appears timid but is suspected to be another Four Horsemen Devil. Her interactions with classmates should show more about what lies beneath her anxious demeanor, likely something more ominous.

As her true nature gradually comes to the surface, the chapter will likely shift back to Asa and Denji. Their conversation may further explore Yoru’s scheme, setting up key developments in the following chapters as Denji tries to learn more about the looming threat.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 196 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, this corresponds to Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at approximately 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Release times may vary depending on the reader's time zone.

Fans can access Chainsaw Man Chapter 196 through Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. The first two platforms provide free access to the first three and the latest three chapters, while a paid subscription is required for the Shonen Jump+ app.

