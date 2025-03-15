Dandadan Chapter 186: Murakami’s Whereabouts Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Dandadan Chapter 186 will likely depict the extortionist teacher’s location, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, what to expect and more here.
The last Dandadan chapter saw Aira and Rin fight the Severed Head Dribblers. Aira urged Rin to expand her gravitational power, and Mai explained that Rin's limited range stemmed from her underdeveloped song delivery.
Learning that Kouki was also a floating head guarded by pygmies, Mai guided them to restore her. Kouki revealed Murakami as the blackmailer, a teacher targeting girls’ social media. The Dribblers grew larger, the walls closed in and Mai’s power weakened.
Aira tasked Kouki with having the pygmies locate Murakami. Dandadan Chapter 186 will likely begin by revealing the teacher’s location and his true intentions. If he is off school grounds, Aira, Rin, and Kouki may be forced to escape rather than fight directly.
Meanwhile, Rin should make progress in improving her idol power, building on Mai’s earlier explanation. A flashback for Rin, similar to Aira’s, may occur, helping her progress through the situation. Kouki and the others will likely formulate a strategy to counter Murakami’s abilities as well.
Dandadan Chapter 186 is set to be officially released at 12 am JST on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. For international readers, this will be available on Monday, March 17, 2025, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
Dandadan Chapter 186 will be accessible for free on official platforms like VIZ Media, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer the first three chapters for free, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access to the series.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.